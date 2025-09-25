Zeropearl VC has already made 20 investments, with seven portfolio companies publicly disclosed.

Zeropearl VC, a solo general partner-led pre-seed and seed stage venture capital fund established by investor Bipin Shah, has announced the final close of its maiden fund at INR 159 crore (approx. USD 18 million).

The fund, which initially targeted INR 80 crore, was oversubscribed 3.5 times with commitments crossing INR 280 crore before being capped at the set corpus.

Bipin Shah, an IIT Bombay alumnus and former partner at Titan Capital, brings over 14 years of experience in early-stage investing. He has evaluated more than 50,000 startups and backed over 250 ventures, including Mamaearth, Credgenics, InVideo, CityMall, and Giva.

His track record also includes successful exits such as Beardo acquired by Marico, Oziva acquired by Hindustan Unilever, and SuprDaily acquired by Swiggy.

More than half of Zeropearl's capital has come from 31 founders, including 19 unicorn leaders and entrepreneurs associated with upcoming public listings. The investor base also includes global funds-of-funds and family offices, offering both financial backing and access to mentorship and markets.

With this first fund, Zeropearl VC aims to invest in 45 startups while maintaining high selectivity, with only 0.5 percent of evaluated companies expected to receive funding. The fund has already backed 20 ventures, with seven publicly disclosed, including Gully Labs, Cura Care, Zanskar, Catalogus, Akinna, Supply6, and Tryo.