Birla Estates Secures USD 50 Million from IFC for Sustainable Housing Projects This is not Birla Estates' first strategic international partnership. In January 2025, the company signed a project-level equity deal worth INR 560 crore with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Group, through Mitsubishi Estate, for a residential development in Bengaluru

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, has secured an equity investment of approximately INR 420 crore (USD 50 million) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, for two of its residential projects in Pune and Thane. The investment was announced via an official statement on 9 June.

The funding will be channelled through two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) established specifically for the projects. IFC will invest around INR 148 crore in the Manjri project on the south-eastern outskirts of Pune, which is expected to offer a saleable area of roughly 3.13 million square feet. An additional INR 272 crore will be allocated to the Thane project, which has a larger saleable area of approximately 6.43 million square feet. The Thane land parcel was previously acquired from Hindalco Industries, another group company under the Aditya Birla Group.

Birla Estates will retain a 56 per cent economic interest in each SPV, while IFC will hold the remaining share.

"This investment validates our development philosophy and strengthens our ability to scale responsibly. With IFC's global expertise in sustainable investments and our deep-rooted market insights, we aim to set new benchmarks in Indian real estate," said KT Jithendran, Managing Director and CEO, Birla Estates.

IFC emphasised the significance of the investment in addressing India's urban housing challenge.

"Our partnership with Birla Estates will bridge the gap in India's housing sector by expanding availability of and access to sustainable, high-quality housing for the country's growing population, with a focus on first-time homeowners," said Imad N Fakhoury, Regional Director for South Asia at IFC.

This is not Birla Estates' first strategic international partnership. In January 2025, the company signed a project-level equity deal worth INR 560 crore with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Group, through Mitsubishi Estate, for a residential development in Bengaluru.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Nvidia's CEO Says It No Longer Matters If You Never Learned to Code: 'There's a New Programming Language'

At London Tech Week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said even non-programmers can write code thanks to AI.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

The Rise of Anish Singh Thakur: The Booming Bulls Story

"I never make any scripts. I just go there, use my real-time experience, and then give them the best knowledge and value," said Anish.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million in Year 1

With nearly $40,000 in first-week sales and $1 million in her first year, DeSario Turner's story is a blueprint for success.

By Carl Stoffers
News and Trends

Sanlayan Technologies Secures INR 186 Crore in Series A to Drive Defence Innovation

Sanlayan aims to grow its engineering team fivefold over the next six months by recruiting R&D scientists, domain experts, retired military personnel, and senior executives from both private and public sector defence institutions

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Apple Kicked Off Its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. Here's What You Missed.

At Apple's WWDC, the company announced that it is changing up the look of its products by adding a translucent design element called Liquid Glass.

By Sherin Shibu