Bisleri International, India's leading premium beverage company, has announced a major strategic partnership with Dubai-based retail giant Apparel Group to manufacture, market, and distribute its full portfolio across the Middle East and Africa, beginning with a UAE rollout in 2025.

The alliance signals Bisleri's most significant international expansion to date, aiming to tap into a high-growth region with a large Indian diaspora and increasing demand for premium beverages. With a legacy spanning over five decades, Bisleri brings a product lineup that includes its flagship packaged drinking water, Bisleri Vedica Himalayan spring water, and a range of carbonated drinks such as Limonata, POP, Spyci Jeera, Rev, and Soda.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, described the move as a decisive step forward. "The Middle East and Africa markets represent significant opportunities for value creation in the beverage sector. There is a large Indian diaspora in the region which is already familiar with our brands," he said. "We have had sustained success in the UAE market in the past and I am delighted to announce the next chapter of our journey in the region with our strategic partnership with the Apparel Group."

Bisleri already has an established presence in the UAE through marquee sports sponsorships, including the Dubai Marathon. The new partnership aims to deepen that foothold with local manufacturing and broader distribution, capitalizing on Apparel Group's retail scale and expertise.

Apparel Group, which manages over 85 brands across 2,300 stores in 14 countries, sees the partnership as a natural extension of its growth strategy. "Our partnership with Bisleri International marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group's journey to diversify and scale new verticals across high-growth markets," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO, Apparel Group. "Bisleri's strong heritage, combined with our operational expertise and deep market understanding, presents a powerful opportunity to deliver exceptional beverage experiences to consumers in the Middle East and Africa."