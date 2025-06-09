The company is actively playing a dual role in exporting fintech innovation and reinforcing India's position as a hub for digital financial services on the back of ongoing expansions into key international markets including the Middle East.

Biz2X, the digital lending software platform from Biz2Credit, has surpassed INR 14,000 crore in loan disbursements through its India operations in FY25, continuing its steady growth of 25-30 per cent year-on-year. The figure signals not just the rising demand for credit access but also the expanding influence of AI-powered fintech infrastructure in India's lending landscape.

The company attributes its performance to a mix of artificial intelligence innovations, strategic partnerships, and integrated lending solutions tailored for India's evolving credit ecosystem. With demand for credit in India projected at INR 37 lakh crore, Biz2X's technology is being seen as an enabler for faster and more inclusive loan access, especially for underserved segments.

"This milestone is a testament to the trust that Biz2X has earned over the years through strategic collaborations with India's leading financial institutions," said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2X and Biz2Credit. "We will continue to power the Indian lending ecosystem on the back of our solutions that draw on global best practices combining expertise from powering one of the largest digital lending marketplaces in the U.S., Biz2Credit, with localized models tailored to India's unique credit needs."

Biz2X's recent rollouts — the AI-powered Biz2X Underwriting Agent and Biz2X AI CRM — are aimed at transforming how lenders evaluate borrower profiles, manage leads, and drive engagement. Another flagship product, DigiKred, continues to play a central role in enhancing the efficiency of Indian lenders by automating key elements of the loan lifecycle.

The company's progress also reflects the larger shifts underway in India's Global Capability Center (GCC) sector, projected to hit $110 billion by 2030. Biz2X is aligning its operations to support this momentum, focusing on high-growth regions and expanding its service footprint to meet rising institutional demand for scalable, AI-driven credit solutions.

Arora noted that the company remains committed to enabling access to credit for Indian MSMEs, who have traditionally faced barriers in securing timely loans. "We are committed to enabling financial inclusion for Indian MSMEs which have long faced roadblocks in securing timely credit," he said.

