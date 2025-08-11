The fresh funding will be utilised to expand RBH's SaaS product range, complete its Distribution Management System platform, develop digital twin tools for renewable energy management, and build a global partner network.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BizDateUp, a startup enabler and investment platform, has acquired a 7.14 percent equity stake in RBH Solutions Private Limited, a Patiala-based industrial automation and smart grid company.

The investment amount remains undisclosed. The move is in line with BizDateUp's Bharat-first technology investment strategy, focusing on high-impact ventures from tier II and III cities.

RBH Solutions specialises in vendor-agnostic, no-code RsS SCADA and analytics platforms, as well as gateway solutions. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance for sectors such as power utilities, railways, and smart infrastructure. The startup claims to have deployed more than 6,500 gateways and 650 SCADA or analytics systems, serving clients including NTPC, PGCIL, BHEL, and several Fortune 500 companies.

The fresh funding will be utilised to expand RBH's SaaS product range, complete its Distribution Management System platform, develop digital twin tools for renewable energy management, and build a global partner network.

"RBH embodies the spirit of indigenous innovation that Bharat needs," said Jeet Chandan, Managing Director at BizDateUp. "With proven product maturity, strong profitability, and a highly experienced founding team, the company is poised to scale across critical sectors like energy, water, transportation, and smart cities. Our investment in RBH reflects our continued commitment to enabling deep-tech solutions from tier II and III India."

RBH Solutions CEO Birinder Singh said, "It's not just about capital—it's about shared vision and deep alignment around building scalable, indigenous technology for critical infrastructure. With BizDateUp's strategic backing, we're accelerating our mission to take world-class smart grid solutions from the heart of Bharat to the global stage."

RBH's technology stack is fully compliant with Make in India policies and is one of the few globally available end-to-end power system solutions. The company has deployments in over 15 states and is expanding into energy automation, water management, agriculture, and urban infrastructure—markets collectively valued at more than 400 billion dollars.

"This partnership goes beyond capital—it's a strategic step toward reshaping India's infrastructure through deep tech product-based solutions," said Meet Jain, CEO of BizDateUp. "We are excited to back RBH in scaling its technology, expanding distribution, and accelerating its journey toward becoming a global infra-tech leader from Bharat."

BizDateUp noted that RBH's inclusion strengthens synergies within its portfolio, particularly in energy-tech, smart city, and SaaS segments, and aligns with its broader goal of developing innovation hubs across the country.