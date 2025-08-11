BizDateUp Picks 7.14% Stake in RBH Solutions to Advance Deep-Tech Infrastructure The fresh funding will be utilised to expand RBH's SaaS product range, complete its Distribution Management System platform, develop digital twin tools for renewable energy management, and build a global partner network.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BizDateUp & RBH Solutions

BizDateUp, a startup enabler and investment platform, has acquired a 7.14 percent equity stake in RBH Solutions Private Limited, a Patiala-based industrial automation and smart grid company.

The investment amount remains undisclosed. The move is in line with BizDateUp's Bharat-first technology investment strategy, focusing on high-impact ventures from tier II and III cities.

RBH Solutions specialises in vendor-agnostic, no-code RsS SCADA and analytics platforms, as well as gateway solutions. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance for sectors such as power utilities, railways, and smart infrastructure. The startup claims to have deployed more than 6,500 gateways and 650 SCADA or analytics systems, serving clients including NTPC, PGCIL, BHEL, and several Fortune 500 companies.

The fresh funding will be utilised to expand RBH's SaaS product range, complete its Distribution Management System platform, develop digital twin tools for renewable energy management, and build a global partner network.

"RBH embodies the spirit of indigenous innovation that Bharat needs," said Jeet Chandan, Managing Director at BizDateUp. "With proven product maturity, strong profitability, and a highly experienced founding team, the company is poised to scale across critical sectors like energy, water, transportation, and smart cities. Our investment in RBH reflects our continued commitment to enabling deep-tech solutions from tier II and III India."

RBH Solutions CEO Birinder Singh said, "It's not just about capital—it's about shared vision and deep alignment around building scalable, indigenous technology for critical infrastructure. With BizDateUp's strategic backing, we're accelerating our mission to take world-class smart grid solutions from the heart of Bharat to the global stage."

RBH's technology stack is fully compliant with Make in India policies and is one of the few globally available end-to-end power system solutions. The company has deployments in over 15 states and is expanding into energy automation, water management, agriculture, and urban infrastructure—markets collectively valued at more than 400 billion dollars.

"This partnership goes beyond capital—it's a strategic step toward reshaping India's infrastructure through deep tech product-based solutions," said Meet Jain, CEO of BizDateUp. "We are excited to back RBH in scaling its technology, expanding distribution, and accelerating its journey toward becoming a global infra-tech leader from Bharat."

BizDateUp noted that RBH's inclusion strengthens synergies within its portfolio, particularly in energy-tech, smart city, and SaaS segments, and aligns with its broader goal of developing innovation hubs across the country.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

India's Startups: Time to Scale Responsibly

Founders who embed ESG early won't just meet expectations—they will define them, says Shailesh Tyagi Partner and Service Line Leader, Sustainability, Deloitte South Asia

By Shailesh Tyagi and Shuchi Malhotra
News and Trends

Biome Announces First Close, Commits INR 100 Cr to Co-Build Startups

Investors in the round include BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient, Prasad Yerneni of Ecoren Energy, and Abhinav Reddy, managing director at GAR Corp. Family offices backing the raise include those of Raj Phani of Zaggle, Aditya Vuchi of MediaMint, and the Phoenix Group.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Graas.ai Secures USD 9 Mn to Launch Agent Foundry in India

The pre-Series B funding round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours

The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel