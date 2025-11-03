Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Prabhu Ram (Founder & CEO of Black Gold Recycling) & Pankaj Tirmanwar (CEO of Reteck Envirotech)

Hyderabad-based circular economy startup Black Gold Recycling has acquired a majority stake in Reteck Envirotech Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Hong Kong and US–based Li Tong Group.

The move strengthens Black Gold's position in sustainable reverse supply chain management across batteries, plastics, solar panels, and electronic waste.

The acquisition is a strategic step in Black Gold's vision to build a technology-driven and scalable circular economy platform in India. It brings together Reteck's extensive operational expertise and Black Gold's innovation-focused recovery models to create advanced recycling and material recovery solutions.

According to the company statements, the collaboration will enhance the collection and recycling of lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, plastics, and end-of-life electronics across India.

Following the acquisition, Pankaj Tirmanwar, CEO of Reteck Envirotech, will join Black Gold as Co-founder and Board Member. His appointment is expected to support the company's expansion and strengthen its nationwide operations.

The company said that the acquisition provides Black Gold immediate access to specialised infrastructure in IT asset disposition, component recovery, and electronic waste recycling. It will allow original equipment manufacturers, enterprises, and retailers to manage take-back and recovery processes with improved traceability, compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Li Tong Group, a global leader in reverse supply chain and electronics lifecycle solutions, operates more than 20 recycling facilities worldwide. Its expertise in asset recovery and closed-loop recycling complements Black Gold's sustainability objectives.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools That Run a One-Person Business in 2025 — No Staff, No Code.

You're not falling behind because you're lazy — you're outnumbered.

By Ben Angel
Business Plans

I've Managed Over 150 Ecommerce Stores — Here's How to Actually Win Cyber Monday Sales

Try these insider tips from years of Amazon and online retail experience to help you prepare, boost conversions and turn Cyber Monday traffic into long-term customers.

By Katie Melissa
News and Trends

India's Next Big Unicorns Will Be Built on Governance, Not Grit: Report

The report highlighted that governance, often perceived as a compliance burden, is instead emerging as a catalyst for stability and scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
News and Trends

Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech

The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff