Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech

The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

Hyderabad-based circular economy startup Black Gold Recycling has acquired a majority stake in Reteck Envirotech Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Hong Kong and US–based Li Tong Group.

The move strengthens Black Gold's position in sustainable reverse supply chain management across batteries, plastics, solar panels, and electronic waste.

The acquisition is a strategic step in Black Gold's vision to build a technology-driven and scalable circular economy platform in India. It brings together Reteck's extensive operational expertise and Black Gold's innovation-focused recovery models to create advanced recycling and material recovery solutions.

According to the company statements, the collaboration will enhance the collection and recycling of lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, plastics, and end-of-life electronics across India.

Following the acquisition, Pankaj Tirmanwar, CEO of Reteck Envirotech, will join Black Gold as Co-founder and Board Member. His appointment is expected to support the company's expansion and strengthen its nationwide operations.

The company said that the acquisition provides Black Gold immediate access to specialised infrastructure in IT asset disposition, component recovery, and electronic waste recycling. It will allow original equipment manufacturers, enterprises, and retailers to manage take-back and recovery processes with improved traceability, compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Li Tong Group, a global leader in reverse supply chain and electronics lifecycle solutions, operates more than 20 recycling facilities worldwide. Its expertise in asset recovery and closed-loop recycling complements Black Gold's sustainability objectives.