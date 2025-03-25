BlackBuck Invests INR 40 Crore in BFPL, Retains 100% Ownership The company has clarified that aside from being a wholly owned subsidiary of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited, the promoter group and affiliated companies of Zinka hold no direct interest in BFPL.

BlackBuck has reinforced its commitment to vehicle financing with a fresh infusion of capital into its wholly owned subsidiary, BlackBuck Finserve Private Limited (BFPL). According to a regulatory filing, the logistics major has invested INR 40 crore in BFPL through the subscription of 50 lakh equity shares at a face value of INR 10 per share, with a premium of INR 70 per share.

This strategic investment aligns with BlackBuck's broader financial roadmap, as outlined in its prospectus dated November of 2024. The funds are intended to strengthen BFPL's capital base and support its future financial requirements. The equity allotment was executed on March 2025, through a direct cash transaction via standard banking channels.

BFPL, established in 2019 and headquartered in Bangalore, specializes in asset financing, including loans for plant machinery, commercial vehicles, buses, and lorries. The company's financial trajectory has seen an uptick, with revenue reaching INR 12.35 million (INR 1.23 crore) as of March 2024. This marks a notable shift from its prior fiscal years, where turnover remained at nil until the financial year 2023-24.

BlackBuck retains full ownership of BFPL post-investment, with its shareholding remaining at 100 per cent. The company has clarified that aside from being a wholly owned subsidiary of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited, the promoter group and affiliated companies of Zinka hold no direct interest in BFPL.

The investment underscores BlackBuck's confidence in BFPL's growth potential within the vehicle financing segment, a sector that is increasingly vital to India's expanding logistics and transportation industries.
