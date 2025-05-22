BlackCarrot Raises Funding to Scale Health-Focused Dinnerware The fresh funding was raised from Venture Catalysts, with support from We Founder Circle, EvolveX, GX Ventures, Suraj Nalin, and celebrities Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias.

BlackCarrot, a health-conscious dinnerware brand, has raised pre-seed funding from Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator. The round also saw participation from We Founder Circle, EvolveX Accelerator, GX Ventures, Suraj Nalin (Co-founder, PlaySimple Games), and celebrity investors Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias.

The funds will be deployed to accelerate BlackCarrot's expansion across direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms, marketplaces, offline retail, and quick commerce. The capital will also fuel product innovation and support scaling operations to new markets nationwide.

Founded in 2023 by Yadupati Gupta, a former investment banker at JP Morgan and Avendus Capital, and Vishal Gupta, previously Head of Marketing and Sales at Wipro Consumer Care and VIP Luggage Group, BlackCarrot aims to redefine everyday dining by prioritising consumer health and modern aesthetics.

The Mumbai-based brand offers toxin-free alternatives, including bone china (animal bone ash)-free ceramics, lead-free glassware, and 304 food-grade stainless steel cutlery.

BlackCarrot products are available on leading platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq Luxury, Nykaa Fashion, and retail chains like Nature's Basket and Food Square. They have also partnered with Zepto to offer fast delivery via quick commerce.

"BlackCarrot represents a new wave of consumer brands in India that combine health consciousness, design innovation, and scalable business models," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director at Venture Catalysts++. "Their commitment to eliminating harmful materials from dining essentials positions them perfectly for the wellness-driven future of Indian households."

Commenting on the funding, the Co-founders said, "We're excited to partner with visionary investors who believe in our mission to make every meal safer and more enjoyable. This backing will accelerate our journey to becoming India's go-to dinnerware brand for mindful living."

Recognised by the Government of India as a promising startup, BlackCarrot is poised to lead a new era of safe, stylish, and sustainable dining.
