blackNgreen says EVA has been developed entirely in India with a cumulative investment of INR 40 crore.

blackNgreen (BNG), a Mumbai-based telecom solution provider, has announced the launch of 'EVA', a voice-first AI product aimed at improving customer experience at scale.

The company claims that the AI has been developed entirely in India with a cumulative investment of INR 40 crore. It is said to be capable of functioning across more than 95 languages, and adapt in real time to diverse enterprise platforms.

The AI can be deployed in different sectors, especially where customer interaction is high volume and time sensitive, BNG told Entrepreneur India. Some of the potential sectors are telecom, ecommerce and logistics, financial services, and healthcare.

EVA will be available to enterprise customers via a modular SaaS model while telecom operators are offered a subscriber-based model.

BNG further disclosed that EVA under the hood leverages ChatGPT-4.1, Gemini, ElevenLabs, and Azure Cognitive Services, and is layered with proprietary datasets. Training combines industry-specific workflows, multilingual datasets, and live reinforcement learning.

EVA is currently deployed at five telecom operators in Africa and the GCC, including Orange, Africell, Umniah, and Moov. The company is also piloting the AI with more than 20 enterprises across ecommerce, logistics, healthcare, and fintech verticals.

The AI solution comes in five specialised avatars that cater to different enterprise needs. These include EVA Customer Care, EVA Ask Me Anything (allows users to get information through voice queries); EVA Personal Assistant (manages calls and filters spam); EVA Virtual Receptionist, (integrates with over 70 CRMs to handle calls round the clock); and EVA Sales Agent (supports enterprises with lead qualification and sales engagement).

Founded in 2010 by Rahul Gupta and Karthik Shankar, BNG works with more than 100 mobile operators across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. It has a global workforce of over 200 employees, including its R&D team in India.