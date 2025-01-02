Blinkit Launches 10 Min Ambulance Service, "Profit is not a goal here" Each ambulance will be equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections, will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blinkit

As the world returned to work on January 2, Blinkit and Albinder Dhindsa announced the q-commerce's latest offering- a 10 minute ambulance service.

Calling it the platform's "first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service," the CEO shared, "Profit is not a goal here."

According to Dhindsa's LinkedIn post, the first five ambulances will be hitting the Gurugram roads starting today.

Initially, the Zomato-owned brand will offer the facility to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the app.

Each ambulance will be equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections, will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver. The feature shortly followed Blinkit's Order History delete announcement.

On Wednesday, he shared a few milestones achieved by the q-commerce platform, including highest ever orders in a day, highest OPM (orders per minute), highest OPH (orders per hour), and highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day.

"We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he shared in the post.

Blinkit's aim will be to expand to all major cities over the next two years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Klassroom Edutech and CargoFL Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

I'm an SEO Expert — Here Are 6 Content Tips to Stand Out in Any Saturated Market

Learn how SEO-driven content marketing strategies can help your business thrive in a saturated market.

By Summit Ghimire
News and Trends

Panasonic Selects 12 Innovative Startups for Its Second Accelerator Program

The initiative, launched in partnership with Beyond Next Ventures, focuses on innovation in areas like smart living technologies, health and wellness, sustainable living, energy efficiency, and connected devices.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Emerging Tech to Create Over 1 Million Jobs in Coming Five Years

The overall workforce in the IT industry is projected to grow from 5.4 million to 7.5 million by 2030, adding over two million jobs

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two)

There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu