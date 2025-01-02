Each ambulance will be equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections, will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the world returned to work on January 2, Blinkit and Albinder Dhindsa announced the q-commerce's latest offering- a 10 minute ambulance service.

Calling it the platform's "first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service," the CEO shared, "Profit is not a goal here."

According to Dhindsa's LinkedIn post, the first five ambulances will be hitting the Gurugram roads starting today.

Initially, the Zomato-owned brand will offer the facility to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the app.

Each ambulance will be equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections, will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver. The feature shortly followed Blinkit's Order History delete announcement.

On Wednesday, he shared a few milestones achieved by the q-commerce platform, including highest ever orders in a day, highest OPM (orders per minute), highest OPH (orders per hour), and highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day.

"We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he shared in the post.

Blinkit's aim will be to expand to all major cities over the next two years.