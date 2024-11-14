Get All Access for $5/mo

Blox Acquires 11% Stake in Guardians for USD 12 Mn, Eyes 50% Ownership in 3 Years The strategic acquisition positions Blox and Guardians as India's largest real estate sellers, managing around 25,000 home sales annually with a combined gross transaction value (GTV) of USD 2 billion in the primary residential market.

Digital real estate platform Blox has acquired an 11% stake in Guardians for USD 12 million, with plans to increase its ownership to 50% over the next three years.

"By integrating Guardians, we're enhancing the homebuying process and creating India's first platform to support both D2C and broker-led B2B2C sales," said Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO of Blox. This dual-pathway approach, he added, offers developers enhanced reach and flexibility, signaling a significant shift in India's real estate landscape.

Jayesh Rathod, Director at Guardians, highlighted, "By combining Guardians' market expertise and with Blox's technology, we're setting a new benchmark for transparency, efficiency, and service."

As part of its growth strategy, Blox plans to separate its real estate development and management assets into an independent entity, streamlining operations and supporting sustained growth.

With projected EBITDA profitability between 20-30%, the company aims to attract investor interest, potentially leading to an IPO.

Blox has also set ambitious targets, aiming to expand its GTV fivefold to USD 10 billion over the next three to five years.
