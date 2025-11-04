You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has signed a Technology Ownership Transfer (ToT) agreement worth about USD 150 million with an Israel-based technology company to co-develop edgeAI chips.

The agreement marks a key step toward advancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and aligns with the Government of India's "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" vision.

The five-year partnership involves a strategic investment plan covering technology integration, product development, and manufacturing setup in India.

Under this agreement, the Israel partner will provide the core hardware architecture and reference design, while BCSSL will develop the complete software stack, including firmware, middleware, and application frameworks. This structure ensures full technology ownership and intellectual property control for BCSSL in India.

The edgeAI chip is designed to power next-generation AIoT and industrial automation systems. It features a multi-core hybrid System-on-Chip with ARM Cortex-A processors, a Neural Processing Unit capable of up to 32 Tera Operations Per Second, and support for DDR5 memory.

The chip also includes dual 10G Ethernet, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and advanced hardware security with AES-256 encryption and TPM 2.0. Its rugged design supports extreme temperatures, making it suitable for industrial and defense-grade environments.

BCSSL's chairman, Janaki Yarlagadda, said, "The signing of this USD 150 million ToT with our Israel-based partner is a defining moment in BCSSL's journey toward building India's sovereign semiconductor capability. This initiative not only localizes the entire technology stack from silicon design to firmware development but also symbolizes our deep commitment to the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

"By merging Israel's expertise in chip design with BCSSL's leadership in AI software, we are creating a world-class edgeAI semiconductor platform that will serve industrial, defense, and critical infrastructure needs across continents," he added.

The company said that the initiative is also expected to enhance BCSSL's existing USD 15 million collaboration with Byte Eclipse for edgeAI chip integration in the oil and gas sector. The company is in advanced discussions with Indian semiconductor manufacturers for local fabrication to ensure large-scale domestic production.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited operates across several countries and is known for its work in AI, cybersecurity, and industrial automation.