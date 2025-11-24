The investment is aimed at supporting innovation in healthcare, defense, finance and cybersecurity.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has signed a MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for an investment of INR 400 crore aimed at strengthening healthcare technology in the state.

According to the MoU, the company plans to launch its major project named BluBio in either Amaravathi or Visakhapatnam. The project will be developed on a 30 acre site and is intended to become a key center for advanced digital and research based activities.

Blue Cloud is expected to create 1,200 direct jobs by 2027. These roles will include positions in research, development, operations and administration. In addition to these direct positions, the company expects the project to generate nearly 20,000 indirect jobs across supply chain services, logistics, support units and various other allied sectors.

The investment is aimed at supporting innovation in healthcare, defense, finance and cybersecurity. The company plans to apply its AI based systems to introduce improved tools and processes in these fields. With BluBio, Blue Cloud aims to build a model center that demonstrates scalable use of AI and modern technology. This could help Andhra Pradesh strengthen its standing as a preferred location for technology driven investments.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board will assist the company in coordinating with state and central government departments. APEDB will act as a facilitator for approvals, introductions and communication.

However, key matters such as land allocation, financial incentives and related benefits will be handled by the respective departments of the Government of Andhra Pradesh following established rules and procedures.

The MoU will remain valid for 12 months and is non-binding. It is designed to create a framework for cooperation rather than impose legal commitments. Both sides plan to use this period to identify requirements, explore opportunities and address any challenges related to the project's implementation.