Blue Ocean Games Launches USD 30 Mn Fund to Back Indie Developers The initiative introduces an innovative funding model called the Structured Agreement for Indie Launch (Sail), designed to provide capital at the concept stage—well before a playable build is developed.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Blue Ocean Games, a venture fund backed by South Korean gaming major Krafton Inc., has announced a USD 30 million fund to support indie game developers worldwide, with a strong focus on nurturing talent from India.

Founded by Damian Lee, former head of investments at Krafton, the fund aims to back 100 developers over the next three years. The initiative introduces an innovative funding model called the Structured Agreement for Indie Launch (Sail), designed to provide capital at the concept stage—well before a playable build is developed.

Under Sail, individual developers can receive USD 100,000, with teams eligible for up to USD 300,000 over a two-year period. Crucially, developers retain full ownership of their IP, with the investment structured through a hybrid equity and revenue-sharing model that ensures a balance between creative control and investor returns.

"India is a powerhouse of creativity and technical skill, yet many brilliant ideas struggle to find early support," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India. "Blue Ocean Games introduces a forward-thinking investment model that gives indie developers critical financial backing at the earliest stages."

In addition to funding, developers will receive incorporation support, mentorship from gaming veterans, and financial guidance. Developers will also be grouped into cohorts to build a collaborative community. While this fund is tailored for early-stage teams, Blue Ocean Games plans to support larger teams through future initiatives.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Make Money on Autopilot With These 5 Smart Passive Income Ideas

Five innovative ways to earn money even when you're sleeping.

By Andreas Jones
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India's Energy Sector Faces Hard Truths in the Age Digitization

As India charges toward clean energy goals and growing electricity demands, a series of hard-hitting roadblocks threatens to slow progress—and some of these challenges are baked into the system itself.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Process

5 'Boring' Processes That Make Tech Companies Wildly Successful (and Will Work For Your Small Business, Too)

Implementing these five tech practices can transform your small business.

By Ishaan Agarwal
News and Trends

Paramount Services Raises INR 2.5 Cr from Finvolve

The Gurugram-based startup will utilise the funds to bolster its proprietary AI-driven software, improve digital claims management, and expand its footprint across insurance companies in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff