Blue Ocean Games, a venture fund backed by South Korean gaming major Krafton Inc., has announced a USD 30 million fund to support indie game developers worldwide, with a strong focus on nurturing talent from India.

Founded by Damian Lee, former head of investments at Krafton, the fund aims to back 100 developers over the next three years. The initiative introduces an innovative funding model called the Structured Agreement for Indie Launch (Sail), designed to provide capital at the concept stage—well before a playable build is developed.

Under Sail, individual developers can receive USD 100,000, with teams eligible for up to USD 300,000 over a two-year period. Crucially, developers retain full ownership of their IP, with the investment structured through a hybrid equity and revenue-sharing model that ensures a balance between creative control and investor returns.

"India is a powerhouse of creativity and technical skill, yet many brilliant ideas struggle to find early support," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India. "Blue Ocean Games introduces a forward-thinking investment model that gives indie developers critical financial backing at the earliest stages."

In addition to funding, developers will receive incorporation support, mentorship from gaming veterans, and financial guidance. Developers will also be grouped into cohorts to build a collaborative community. While this fund is tailored for early-stage teams, Blue Ocean Games plans to support larger teams through future initiatives.