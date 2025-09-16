Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures Lead USD 4 Mn Round in iDO Devices The company plans to serve clients in the United States, Europe, and India with its expanding portfolio.

Indian tech product Original Design Manufacturer iDO Devices Private Limited has raised USD 4 million, around INR 34 crore, in a funding round led by Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures.

The funding is expected to accelerate the company's goal of building an integrated design and product delivery ecosystem along with an innovation center in India.

iDO Devices, which currently develops products with Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi Fi features, is preparing to expand into GPS and GSM technologies. The company plans to serve clients in the United States, Europe, and India with its expanding portfolio.

"What we are trying to create at iDO is a set of capabilities ranging from chipset design through hardware layout, firmware, and systems software. Along with investment and control of critical component technologies, this will position iDO as a global leader in tech product design across multiple segments. We are executing on BLE and Wi Fi and expect to deepen these technologies by designing our own SoCs," said Shalabh Srivastava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iDO Devices.

Ashita and Shalabh added that the funding will "boost efforts in customer acquisition, technology development, and IP creation, while helping expand our geographical reach. India is moving from its traditional IT services recognition toward becoming a key player in advanced product design, and iDO is well positioned to contribute to this shift."

With over 100 engineers in India and China, supported by global partners, iDO Devices aims to advance its single window fulfillment vision and strengthen India's presence in global product innovation.
