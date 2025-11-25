The latest transactions come shortly after Elevation Capital sold a 1.86 percent stake in Paytm.

Paytm saw two large bulk deals on the exchanges as major global investors reduced their stakes in the company.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold one crore shares at an average price of INR 1,260. The sale was valued at INR 1,331 crore based on data from the National Stock Exchange.

In a separate transaction, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 32.55 lakh shares at INR 1,259.85 each, taking the total value of its sale to INR 410 crore.

The latest transactions come shortly after Elevation Capital, previously known as SAIF Partners, sold a 1.86 percent stake in Paytm. That deal was worth INR 1,556 crore.

Paytm's parent One97 Communications recently reported its financial performance for the second quarter of FY26. The firm posted a 24 percent rise in revenue to INR 2,061 crore and recorded a profit of INR 21 crore during the period.