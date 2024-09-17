Get All Access for $5/mo

Indian public sector bank Bank of Baroda announced on Monday that it was adopting three different generative AI-powered solutions for its customers and employees.

The three solutions are Aditi, a Virtual Relationship Manager; GyanSahay.AI, an employee knowledge management platform; and chatbot ADI.

"The Bank has been investing on Data led transformation over the last few years and with the changing customer behaviour digital banking has been a large focus of the Bank. GenAI will support the Bank in its endeavour to provide more control to its customers through anytime anywhere banking. While the first set of GenAI use cases are pioneering large scale implementations, the Bank has also setup the necessary technology architecture and guardrails to ensure security and ethical AI. This would be paramount for ensuring customer confidence and trust," said Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

Available on the Bank's web portal, Aditi will support audio, video, and chat-based assistance, ensuring 24x7 banking services with multilingual support. On the customer-facing front, GyanSahay.AI in trained in the product policies and processes of BoB. It will provide employees with instant and accurate answers, enabling them to efficiently handle customer queries and access key operational details. Lastly, chatbot ADI will work towards improving the digital customer experience and getting the required queries solved through chatbot.

According to Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda, the bank will work towards hiring to advance the innovations, " (the bank) plans to recruit specialized and skilled resources for capacity building to drive large adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in banking operations and services."
