BorderPlus Acquires Onea Care to Strengthen Ethical Healthcare Recruitment for Indian Nurses in Germany With this acquisition, BorderPlus aims to address the rising demand for healthcare professionals in Germany while ensuring ethical recruitment practices.

Workforce mobility platform BorderPlus has announced its acquisition of Onea Care, a well-established German healthcare recruitment firm. This move marks a significant step in creating fair and structured pathways for Indian nurses to secure job opportunities in Germany.

With this acquisition, BorderPlus aims to address the rising demand for healthcare professionals in Germany while ensuring ethical recruitment practices. The company has committed USD 10 million towards mergers and acquisitions to build a strong presence in India, Germany, and other key destination markets.

Additionally, BorderPlus plans to introduce digital-first solutions to enhance hiring efficiency, language training, and the seamless integration of healthcare professionals into their new work environments.

Ayush Mathur and Mayank Kumar, Co-founders of BorderPlus, stated, "This acquisition is a major step toward ensuring that Indian nurses and healthcare professionals have access to structured, fair, and high-quality job opportunities in Germany. We will continue to explore such opportunities across key markets to expand our presence and support Indian skilled healthcare talent in exploring global career prospects. Ethical recruitment and quality training are at the core of our mission, and we are doubling down on our commitment to transform global workforce mobility."

Germany faces a projected shortage of 500,000 nurses by 2030, making structured and fair recruitment pathways a crucial part of workforce planning. With India's vast pool of highly skilled and experienced nursing talent, the country is well-positioned to bridge this gap through transparent hiring initiatives.

Leon Bauer, Founder of Onea Care, added, "BorderPlus shares Onea Care's deep commitment to quality and fairness in healthcare recruitment. This acquisition will be a game-changer in addressing workforce shortages while maintaining the highest ethical and quality standards. By combining Onea Care's expertise in healthcare staffing with BorderPlus' focus on Indian healthcare professionals, we can scale ethical recruitment solutions while catering to the growing demand for nurses in Germany."

Founded by Leon Bauer, Onea Care is a trusted name in German healthcare recruitment, working closely with universities, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

Through this acquisition, BorderPlus reaffirms its mission to empower Indian professionals with structured career opportunities abroad while upholding the highest standards of ethical recruitment in the global healthcare industry.
