These indigenously developed lithium cells boast key advantages over conventional alternatives, including higher energy density, high discharge current, enhanced safety, and 1,000 recharge cycles—nearly three times the lifespan of typical Chinese imports.

Boson Cell, a homegrown lithium-ion cell manufacturing company, has officially launched two new variants: 18350 B-30A and 21700 B-50A.

Engineered for electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and renewable energy systems, the cells mark a pivotal moment in reducing India's dependency on imported battery technology, particularly from China.

With a low minimum order quantity and no inventory carrying costs, Boson aims to empower both large manufacturers and small-scale innovators with greater supply chain flexibility and cost-efficiency.

"Boson is not just another cell manufacturer—it's a symbol of India's technological prowess in powering sustainable solutions to address the requirements of the burgeoning futuristic industry that are looking for banking on renewable energy," said Guru Punghavan, CEO of Boson Cell. "We're not only replacing imports but building smarter, cleaner, and more scalable energy solutions that can power the future of every Indian household, enterprise, and innovation."

Founded with a vision to build a cleaner energy future, Boson Cell integrates in-house R&D, proprietary recycling technology, and a scalable manufacturing ecosystem.

The company offers lithium cells in three tailored categories—Economy, Advanced, and Extreme—to meet diverse user requirements from industrial clients to individual consumers. Each cell undergoes multi-stage testing to ensure maximum safety and quality.

The new product line is strategically timed with India's booming drone sector, expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030. Boson's lightweight, durable cells are uniquely suited for drone applications in agriculture, logistics, defence, and infrastructure.

Currently available across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh via retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Boson's D2C portal, the company plans to expand pan-India by end-2025, cementing its role as a cornerstone of India's energy and tech ecosystem.