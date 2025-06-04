Boson Cell Unveils Indigenous Lithium Cells for EVs and Drones These indigenously developed lithium cells boast key advantages over conventional alternatives, including higher energy density, high discharge current, enhanced safety, and 1,000 recharge cycles—nearly three times the lifespan of typical Chinese imports.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Guru Punghavan, CEO of Boson Cell|LinkedIn

Boson Cell, a homegrown lithium-ion cell manufacturing company, has officially launched two new variants: 18350 B-30A and 21700 B-50A.

Engineered for electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and renewable energy systems, the cells mark a pivotal moment in reducing India's dependency on imported battery technology, particularly from China.

These indigenously developed lithium cells boast key advantages over conventional alternatives, including higher energy density, high discharge current, enhanced safety, and 1,000 recharge cycles—nearly three times the lifespan of typical Chinese imports.

With a low minimum order quantity and no inventory carrying costs, Boson aims to empower both large manufacturers and small-scale innovators with greater supply chain flexibility and cost-efficiency.

"Boson is not just another cell manufacturer—it's a symbol of India's technological prowess in powering sustainable solutions to address the requirements of the burgeoning futuristic industry that are looking for banking on renewable energy," said Guru Punghavan, CEO of Boson Cell. "We're not only replacing imports but building smarter, cleaner, and more scalable energy solutions that can power the future of every Indian household, enterprise, and innovation."

Founded with a vision to build a cleaner energy future, Boson Cell integrates in-house R&D, proprietary recycling technology, and a scalable manufacturing ecosystem.

The company offers lithium cells in three tailored categories—Economy, Advanced, and Extreme—to meet diverse user requirements from industrial clients to individual consumers. Each cell undergoes multi-stage testing to ensure maximum safety and quality.

The new product line is strategically timed with India's booming drone sector, expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030. Boson's lightweight, durable cells are uniquely suited for drone applications in agriculture, logistics, defence, and infrastructure.

Currently available across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh via retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Boson's D2C portal, the company plans to expand pan-India by end-2025, cementing its role as a cornerstone of India's energy and tech ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

6 Hidden Costs of Scaling Your Business Too Quickly

Rapid growth can be exciting, but it can also come with hidden costs. Here's what founders need to know.

By Andreas Jones
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Microsoft Is Laying Off More Workers as AI Continues to Trim Workforces

The tech giant laid off another 305 workers this week after cutting more than 6,000 roles in May.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Bisleri Partners with Apparel Group to Expand Beverage Footprint in Middle East and Africa

The new partnership aims to deepen that foothold with local manufacturing and broader distribution, capitalizing on Apparel Group's retail scale and expertise

By Entrepreneur Staff