You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Boundless Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm founded by Natasha Malpani, has announced the launch of an INR 200 crore fund aimed at backing artificial intelligence startups emerging from India.

The fund will primarily focus on pre-seed and seed-stage investments in companies building AI stacks across consumer, infrastructure, agent tooling, and vertical applications in healthcare and logistics, alongside make-in-India hardware and deeptech.

Natasha Malpani, who previously served as a venture partner at Kae Capital, underlined the opportunity India holds in shaping the AI sector. "India has a once-in-a-generation advantage: the talent density, the digital rails, and the ambition to build companies that can lead globally from day one," she said.

Malpani highlighted that AI has moved beyond the experimental stage into becoming core infrastructure, predicting that the coming decade will be defined by teams that transform raw technological capability into lasting systems and new categories.

Boundless Ventures has already deployed capital in six startups, including SuperHealth, Armatrix, Piersight, and Knot, with two others remaining undisclosed. "Our model combines capital with deep narrative support, helping companies articulate and win categories before they're named," Malpani remarked.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a prominent theme in the global startup landscape. However, unlike in the United States and China where AI ventures attract multi-billion-dollar investments, India is still home to relatively few pure-play AI startups.

The government has introduced the National AI Mission, aimed at boosting the ecosystem by ensuring access to semiconductor chips and building large-scale AI computing infrastructure powered by over 10,000 GPUs through public-private partnerships.