The funds will support an AI-powered course builder, forge new industry partnerships, and establish physical campuses across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

Bower School of Entrepreneurship, a pioneering institution focused on transforming entrepreneurship education, has raised INR 11.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Astir Ventures and a group of prominent High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs).

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to deepen partnerships with top universities, investors, and industry leaders, while enhancing its experiential, application-first learning approach.

The latest funding will also support the development of an AI-powered course builder for personalised entrepreneurship programs and the expansion of physical campuses across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA over the next five years.

"This funding will be instrumental in enhancing student experiences and developing an AI-powered course builder to deliver personalized entrepreneurship programs at scale," said Pavan Allena, Founder of Bower. "Our vision is to become the world's leading institution for entrepreneurial education and to make an entrepreneurial mindset accessible to people of all age groups."

Launched by Allena, Bower aims to disrupt traditional education models by offering real-world, execution-focused programs that nurture entrepreneurial thinking from an early age.

It offers programs spanning from grade three to postgraduate levels. Its three core offerings include Bower SEED, which introduces K–12 students to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and design thinking; Bower UG, a hands-on undergraduate program where students build real ventures under the guidance of seasoned entrepreneurs; and Bower LEAD, a four-month executive program designed to help startup founders and professionals scale their businesses with expert mentorship.

The institution is also developing Bower EDGE, an AI-powered platform to further personalise and scale learning experiences. Since its launch, Bower has seen strong momentum—registering over 1.5 crore bookings within three months. Its team comprises 27 professionals and 63 faculty members, with over 5,000 students already engaged through its SEED program.

Looking ahead, Bower plans to introduce its undergraduate program in August 2025, led by CXOs and industry leaders. Bower LEAD will host four cohorts in 2025, targeting 150 participants. The institution reported INR 1.5 crore in revenue in Q4 of FY24–25 and aims to impact over 15,000 students and surpass INR 15 crore in revenue across all verticals by FY26.