You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the launch of the 'Emerge' cohort under its BPCL Ankur Fund, aiming to support startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution (CGD).

This initiative reinforces BPCL's commitment to fostering sustainability and innovation in India's energy sector.

Since 2016, BPCL's startup initiative, 'Ankur,' has backed 30 startups with grants totaling INR 28 crores.

With 'Emerge,' the company now plans to invest in startups that have developed a Proof of Concept (PoC), prototype, minimum viable product (MVP), or a fully implemented solution. The program seeks to identify and scale technologies relevant to the Oil and Gas sector.

The 'Emerge' cohort is open for applications across two themes: Energy Efficiency and CGD. The Energy Efficiency category focuses on solutions like AI-powered energy management, predictive maintenance, heat transfer optimisation, and waste heat recovery. Meanwhile, the CGD category invites innovations in smart metering, pipeline monitoring, leak detection, and AI-driven project execution.

BPCL Ankur Fund will provide investments of up to INR 5 crores per startup through funding modes such as equity and Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), with a maximum stake of 20%.

By supporting early-stage startups, BPCL aims to accelerate India's transition to a greener, more efficient energy future. Applications are now open, offering a significant opportunity for startups working on cutting-edge energy solutions.