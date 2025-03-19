BPCL Launches 'Emerge' Cohort to Support Energy Startups BPCL Ankur Fund will provide investments of up to INR 5 crores per startup through funding modes such as equity and Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), with a maximum stake of 20%.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the launch of the 'Emerge' cohort under its BPCL Ankur Fund, aiming to support startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution (CGD).

This initiative reinforces BPCL's commitment to fostering sustainability and innovation in India's energy sector.

Since 2016, BPCL's startup initiative, 'Ankur,' has backed 30 startups with grants totaling INR 28 crores.

With 'Emerge,' the company now plans to invest in startups that have developed a Proof of Concept (PoC), prototype, minimum viable product (MVP), or a fully implemented solution. The program seeks to identify and scale technologies relevant to the Oil and Gas sector.

The 'Emerge' cohort is open for applications across two themes: Energy Efficiency and CGD. The Energy Efficiency category focuses on solutions like AI-powered energy management, predictive maintenance, heat transfer optimisation, and waste heat recovery. Meanwhile, the CGD category invites innovations in smart metering, pipeline monitoring, leak detection, and AI-driven project execution.

BPCL Ankur Fund will provide investments of up to INR 5 crores per startup through funding modes such as equity and Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), with a maximum stake of 20%.

By supporting early-stage startups, BPCL aims to accelerate India's transition to a greener, more efficient energy future. Applications are now open, offering a significant opportunity for startups working on cutting-edge energy solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Prodigy Finance Continues Global Expansion with USD 310 Mn in New Funding for Education Access

This funding aims to prioritise social impact by dedicating at least 30% of financing to women and 50% to individuals from low- and lower-middle-income countries, reinforcing Prodigy's mission to support diverse talent.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

A Teen With Cerebral Palsy Pitched a Creative Product in School. He Got a B- — Then Grew the Business to $5 Million a Year Anyway.

Drew Davis, founder of Crippling Hot Sauce, uses humor and business to make a major impact.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf