BrahmVeda Ventures Acquires Vedvaani to Pioneer AI-Driven Astrology Solutions The acquisition aims to accelerate Vedvaani's growth, enhancing the app's reach and delivering personalised Astro AI insights to a global audience.

[L-R] Vipul Kapoor, Nachiket Patel & Kashyap Pandya, Founders of BrahmVeda

BrahmVeda Ventures, an AI-focused venture studio, has announced the acquisition of Vedvaani, a pioneering Astro AI platform, through a cash and equity deal.

Vedvaani has gained traction for its unique blend of traditional astrology and advanced AI, providing users with personalised predictions and habit-building tools.

This acquisition highlights BrahmVeda's commitment to leveraging AI to drive consumer-focused solutions across industries. "We are thrilled to bring Vedvaani into the BrahmVeda family," said Vipul Kapoor, Co-Founder of BrahmVeda Ventures. "This acquisition is a crucial step in our journey to create ventures that harness AI's potential, offering impactful and accessible solutions to users."

Founded by entrepreneurs Vipul Kapoor, Nachiket Patel, and Kashyap Pandya, BrahmVeda Ventures aims to shape the future of AI by combining technological expertise with an entrepreneurial approach.

Kashyap Pandya elaborated on the studio's growth model: "At BrahmVeda, we identify promising opportunities, validate startup concepts, and leverage our in-house tech team to build AI-driven products. Once we have an MVP, we bring it to market, providing the expertise, network, and resources to scale."

The acquisition of Vedvaani strengthens BrahmVeda's portfolio and aligns with its mission to develop cutting-edge AI solutions. By integrating Vedvaani, BrahmVeda plans to accelerate the app's growth, extending its reach and delivering personalised Astro AI insights to a global audience.

"Vedvaani's Astro AI platform has the potential to transform astrology, making it more predictive, personalised, and accessible," added Co-founder Nachiket Patel. "We're excited to scale the platform and enrich users' lives with AI-powered spiritual insights."

Vedvaani's founder, Rushabh Agarwal, said, "It's been incredible building Vedvaani and seeing it recognized by BrahmVeda, which validates the platform's potential."

This acquisition comes amid heightened interest in India's AstroTech sector, as platforms like Astrotalk and InstaAstro attract significant investment.
