Brandworks Technologies Raises USD 7 Million

Brandworks Technologies, an electronics design-led manufacturing company, has raised USD 7 million (approximately INR 61 crore) in a Series A round led by Cactus Partners (CPL), with participation from Gujarat Venture Finance Limited (GVFL), Legacy Assets, and the Hira Group.

The funding will be used to expand and upgrade the company's R&D centres, establish partnerships in key international markets, develop next-generation product platforms, and scale manufacturing through new high-efficiency production lines. The company also plans to strengthen its workforce by hiring additional engineering, design, and operations talent.

"This fundraise is fuel for a much larger mission — to make Brandworks a global leader in electronics R&D and manufacturing," said Ishwar Kumhar, Co-founder of Brandworks Technologies. "We're here to prove that world-class innovation can be imagined, designed, and built in India, and delivered to the world."

Co-founder Nikita Kumawat added, "We are truly delighted to partner with Cactus Partners. Their proactive support and thoughtful involvement have been instrumental for us. As a founder-focused fund with deep expertise in the sector, they bring invaluable insight and commitment to helping ventures like ours succeed."

Amit Sharma, General Partner at Cactus Partners, said, "The way Ishwar and Nikita have built this business so far is truly commendable. The robust and consistent growth, while maintaining healthy economics, is a testament to their impeccable execution. Electronics manufacturing as an industry is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the foreseeable future, thanks to the 'Make in India' initiatives and changing supply chains and geopolitics. High-quality and well-managed companies such as Brandworks are well positioned to grow at a significantly faster pace than the industry."

Brandworks works across AI hardware, IoT solutions, audio systems, charging technologies, financial devices, surveillance systems, and renewable energy products. It partners with global chip companies to co-create products with a focus on design excellence and manufacturing precision.

This is CPL's eleventh investment from its maiden fund and third in the manufacturing sector. Previous investments include Lohum, Indigrid, Intangles, Kapture, Vitraya, AMPM, Auric, Parkmate, Ananant Systems, and Rubix (exited).