Brigade REAP Announces 17th Cohort, Featuring Cutting-Edge UrbanTech Startups Brigade REAP's 17th cohort features five startups innovating in ESG reporting, AI-driven real estate solutions, robotics, sustainable construction, and legal tech, transforming the PropTech sector with deep-tech advancements.

Bengaluru-based UrbanTech accelerator Brigade REAP has unveiled its 17th Cohort, selecting five promising startups from a highly competitive pool of 180 applicants. Among the startups that made the cut include those in the ESG reporting, real estate asset management, artificial intelligence, sustainability and a first of its kind robotics startup focused on real estate.

These startups were chosen based on their innovative use of technology to address challenges and opportunities and give tangible benefits to the real estate sector. Brigade REAP will be responsible to provide mentorship to these startups, help them scale their businesses, garner investments, and make a significant impact on the future of real estate and urban tech.

Abhay Garg, Chief Mentor, Brigade REAP, said, "Cohort 17 reflects our endeavor to integrate cutting-edge urban tech into the real estate sector. The cutting-edge technology of the startups selected for this cohort set them apart from the 180 that applied, as they aim to create futuristic solutions in urban tech that addresses the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the real estate and built environment sector."

"By mentoring these startups, we're not just fueling their growth—we're shaping the future of urban tech and sustainability. Our hands-on support helps them scale, drive innovation, and make a real impact in the PropTech sector, which is projected to reach USD 86.5 billion by 2032 globally," he added.

The chosen startups bring diverse solutions, leveraging deep tech to address industry challenges:

  • RIU: A specialised ESG reporting platform that ensures seamless compliance with local and international sustainability frameworks.
  • Ontune AI: Pioneering AI-driven teammates for real estate to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and optimise revenue.
  • Strides Dynamic: A robotics startup developing autonomous aerial robots for surveillance and inspections in challenging environments, including indoor and GNSS-denied spaces.
  • Thekka CleanTech: A sustainable construction tech company focusing on optimised demolition waste management and C&D waste recycling.
  • TitleWize: An AI-powered legal tech tool that automates title flow generation, making real estate investments faster and more secure.

Through mentorship, business scaling support, and investor connections, Brigade REAP aims to empower these startups to drive sustainable, technology-driven transformation in the built environment. With this latest cohort, the accelerator continues to be a key enabler of innovation in the rapidly evolving PropTech ecosystem.
