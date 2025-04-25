Conceptualised by GroupM Motion Entertainment in partnership with Mindshare, the eight-episode series will spotlight 40 exceptional finalists competing for the coveted INR 10 lakh Golden Grant.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Britannia Marie Gold has launched Season 2 of Her Start-Up Show, the first national reality series dedicated entirely to women entrepreneurs. Premiering on JioHotstar on April 19, the show promises to be a transformative journey—one where ideas, ambition, and impact collide.

Conceptualised by GroupM Motion Entertainment in partnership with Mindshare, the eight-episode series will spotlight 40 exceptional finalists competing for the coveted INR 10 lakh Golden Grant.

This season builds on the legacy of the Britannia Marie Gold Her Start-Up Contest, launched in July 2024, which attracted over one lakh aspiring women entrepreneurs from across India. From that remarkable pool, 100 women were professionally trained, and 40 were shortlisted to pitch their ideas on a national stage. These contestants, representing cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, Jammu & Kashmir, and Aurangabad, are innovating across sectors like food, fashion, sustainability, tech, and agri-solutions.

"Britannia Marie Gold's journey of empowering women entrepreneurs began five years ago with a simple belief—that millions of women across India have powerful ideas, and all they need is a platform to be seen and supported," said Siddharth Gupta, General Manager - Marketing, Britannia. "With this show, we not only celebrate ambition but also create access to mentorship, funding, and national visibility. Together, we remain committed to enabling every woman who dares to dream and dares to build."

Her Start-Up Show is being presented in six languages—Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—with subtitles and audio options on JioHotstar. Two new episodes will drop every weekend, chronicling the contestants' journeys from business pitches to mentorship and grant funding. Every participant receives ecosystem access, with the top 10 winning the INR 10 lakh Golden Grant. The remaining contestants will be inducted into the NSDC Women Entrepreneurs Mentorship Program.

The show's esteemed jury includes actor-entrepreneur Neha Dhupia, MasterChef winner Shipra Khanna, artisan Ruma Devi, Sujata Biswas of Suta, Aarti Gupta of Jagran Group, Riya Joseph of Britannia, and Shreshtha Gupta of NSDC India. Acclaimed actress Shriya Saran, who hosts the show, shared, "Being part of Her Start-Up Show has been truly inspiring. It's a powerful platform that gives women across India the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality. I'm proud to be part of a show that celebrates ambition, courage, and the spirit of women entrepreneurs."

Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO of GroupM South Asia, added, "The overwhelming response to Season 1 showed how deeply this platform resonated. In Season 2, we're expanding to six languages and a broader reach, bringing every ambitious woman closer to the support she deserves."

Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare South Asia, stated, "These aren't just stories; they are real journeys of transformation. Together with GroupM and Britannia, we're proud to create a narrative where media becomes a powerful force for empowerment."

Season 2 of Britannia Marie Gold Her Start-Up Show is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar—where ambition meets opportunity and dreams come to life.