The funding will accelerate product enhancements, including advanced automation as SEBI opens algorithmic trading for retail users, market expansion, and team growth to support Sahi's growing trader base.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based new-age broking platform Sahi has raised USD 10.5 million in a Series A funding round from existing investors Accel and Elevation Capital.

The funding will be directed toward enhancing product capabilities, particularly advanced automation features, expanding market reach, and growing the team to support a rapidly increasing user base.

The capital infusion comes at a pivotal moment as SEBI's move to allow algorithmic trading for retail investors opens up new opportunities. Sahi plans to capitalise on this by building no-code strategy tools, multi-leg options execution, and refining its visual trading automation. The platform already supports features like auto trailing stop-loss and aims to introduce more powerful, intuitive tools in the coming months.

Sahi was founded in 2023 by Dale Vaz, former CTO at Swiggy, and Manish Jain, former VP at Kotak Securities. Operating under Aaritya Broking Private Limited, the company is a registered broker with NSE and BSE. Since its December 2024 launch, Sahi has been on a mission to empower individual traders with professional-grade tools, combining AI-driven insights, high-speed execution, and a "chart-first" user interface.

The platform integrates research, execution, and post-trade insights into a unified experience. Its proprietary chart engine enables single-screen trading with real-time Greeks, open interest data, and technical indicators.

Since launch, Sahi claims to have gained significant traction with over 200,000 app downloads in under six months. More than 50% of users have placed 100+ trades, and 20% have crossed 500+ trades in this short time — a testament to the platform's appeal among active traders. Sahi also boasts 50% lower brokerage fees than major incumbents, made possible through lean operations and AI-driven product development.

"The response validates our belief that individual traders deserve professional-grade tools without the complexity," said Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, Co-founders, in a joint statement. "This funding accelerates our mission to level the playing field for retail traders in a market dominated by institutions."

Manasi Shah, VP at Accel, noted, "Sahi users are the most cutting-edge — they value speed, automation, and seamless experiences. We're excited to double down on our investment." Vaas Bhaskar, Partner at Elevation Capital, added, "Dale and Manish are reimagining the trading experience from the ground up. We're proud to continue backing their vision."