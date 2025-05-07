Post-acquisition, Requestly will remain open-source and operate independently while leveraging BrowserStack's resources to accelerate development.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BrowserStack has acquired Requestly, an open-source tool for HTTP interception, API mocking, and debugging, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Sachin Jain, Requestly allows frontend developers to intercept and modify API requests directly in the browser, simplifying the testing process. The platform is used by over 200,000 developers across 10,000+ companies globally and has previously raised USD 125,000 in funding from Y Combinator and Peak XV Partners.

Post-acquisition, Requestly will remain open-source and operate independently while leveraging BrowserStack's resources to accelerate development. New capabilities will include support for HTTP interception on Android emulators and iOS simulators.

Backed by Accel, BrowserStack is focused on enhancing its developer productivity suite. This move follows its February launch of an AI-powered testing platform designed to streamline QA workflows.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding its offerings for frontend developers and reinforcing its leadership in the software testing ecosystem.