Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget today, her sixth Budget as the finance minister. This Budget is the last in second term of the Modi government. Going by tradition, she visiting President Droupadi Murmu before unveiling the pre-election Budget for 2024-25.

Talking about crop insurance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Crop insurance has been given to 4 crore farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. This assists the annadata in producing food for the country and the world. 1361 mandis integrated with 3 lakh crore trading volume."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on youth, farmer welfare, women empowerment and uplifting the poor. "For welfare of our annadata, every year, under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers. Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Our prosperity depends on equipping and empowering the youth."

"Garib Kalyan is desh ka kalyan. We believe in empowering the poor. The earlier strategy of entitlement did not work. With the pursuit of Sab ka Saath, the government has helped alleviate 25 crore people from multi-dimensional poverty. With the pursuit of Sabka Saath in last 10 years, the government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multidimensional poverty. There is transparency and assurance that benefits are available for all eligible people, and the resources are distributed towards all eligible people without any discrimination. We are addressing systemic inequalities that have plagued our society. We need to focus on four major pillars - poor, women, youth and annadatas. Their empowerment and wellbeing will drive country forward. Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present, and hope in the future. Our young country has pride in its presence and hope and confidence in the future. The worries about food have been eliminated through free ration for 80 crore people," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.