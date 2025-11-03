The report identifies a rapid transformation in the banking and insurance sectors toward AI-first operations.

Indian deep tech firm BUSINESSNEXT has earned a place among the top global platforms in "The Customer Service Solutions Landscape, Q3 2025" report released by Forrester.

The report evaluates 34 global vendors to help business and IT leaders understand the value offered by different customer service solution providers and assess their suitability based on market focus and scale.

The report identifies a rapid transformation in the banking and insurance sectors toward AI-first operations. According to Forrester's survey, 71 percent of customer service leaders in the private sector view customer experience improvement as their main business priority for the coming year.

Nearly 73 percent of these organisations plan to implement AI-powered customer service solutions within the next twelve months. The findings indicate that agentic and generative AI technologies are evolving from experimental stages to full-scale deployment, enabling cost optimisation and greater efficiency in customer engagement.

In the report, BUSINESSNEXT highlighted its leading use cases in agent performance management, AI-driven agent assistance, and customer self-service. The company's solutions are designed to provide unified voice and digital support, automate workflows, and assist agents with real-time insights and recommended actions.

"AI is enabling Indian banks and insurers to scale up customer experience while reducing complexity and cost," said Rahul Sheth, Head of Marketing at BUSINESSNEXT.

The report further outlines how modern customer service systems are steering organisations toward autonomous operations. They streamline routine tasks, improve self-service experiences, and utilise AI to personalise interactions and reduce operational expenses.

Sheth added, "Our inclusion in Forrester's industry landscape reflects our commitment to building autonomous, resilient, and highly personalised digital journeys. BUSINESSNEXT combines advanced AI, cloud-native frameworks, and deep domain expertise to help clients move toward true autonomous banking."