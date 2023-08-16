Cabinet Approves Extension Of Digital India Project With Outlay Of INR 14903 Crore Digital India programme was launched on 1st July, 2015 to enable digital delivery of services to citizens

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the cabinet approved the extension of Digital India project with an outlay of INR 14,903 crore. Digital India programme was launched on 1st July, 2015 to enable digital delivery of services to citizens.

According to the minister, the extended Digital India project will add on to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved Digital India programme with outlay of INR 14,903 crore," said the minister adding that under the project 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in IT.

Reportedly, under the extended Digital India project, nine more super computers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission (NCM).

The minister said that 18 super computers have already been deployed under NCM.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme to support traditional artisans and craftspeople of rural and urban India. Under this scheme, loans up to INR 1 lakh will be provided at 5% interest rate with liberal terms, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added. The scheme will provide support to artisans and craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India.
