The Cadabams Group has announced a USD 7.3 million (INR 65 crore) investment in MindTalk, its recently launched digital mental health platform designed to become the world's first Deep Agent for mental health.

Cadabams said that the investment is a significant step towards fusing three decades of clinical expertise with advanced DeepTech, marking one of the most defining technology-led expansions in India's mental health sector. This investment will be deployed over the next 12 to 18 months to strengthen MindTalk's deep learning capabilities, expand its AI infrastructure, and accelerate the integration of clinical research.

Sandesh Cadabam, Executive Director, Cadabams Group, said, "While a partial portion of this investment we have committed has been put into this platform already, the rest will be invested in the next 12 to 18 months. With MindTalk, we are building a clinically intelligent digital companion that can bring structured mental healthcare to anyone with a smartphone, without losing the rigor and empathy of real-world therapy."

Cadabams said the initiative reflects "a deliberate shift away from the current wave of AI chatbots and mental wellness content toward technology capable of delivering measurable therapeutic outcomes." Through this investment in MindTalk, the group aims to make structured mental health support accessible to at least one million people in the coming years, addressing India's growing mental health crisis at scale.