Calculus Group Signs INR 1000 Cr MoU with HRDS INDIA to Transform Rural India with AI With this alliance, rural India will benefit from AI-driven sanitation, IoT-powered infrastructure, and sustainable digital ecosystems, directly impacting over 7 crore families.

Sooraj Vasudevan, Founder and CEO of Calculus Group

In a major step towards rural technological empowerment, Calculus Group, a global leader in next-generation technology solutions, has signed an INR 1000 crore (USD 120 million) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HRDS INDIA. This partnership aims to bring AI-powered solutions to some of India's most underserved communities, enabling large-scale rural development.

As part of this collaboration, Calculus Group will execute projects initiated by HRDS INDIA, where technology will play a key role in social welfare. The company has already developed AI-enabled sanitary ware for rural areas, and with this partnership, it will also support housing development to uplift rural communities.

With this alliance, rural India will benefit from AI-driven sanitation, IoT-powered infrastructure, and sustainable digital ecosystems, directly impacting over 7 crore families. This initiative is set to establish a new global standard for integrating artificial intelligence into rural development, making technology an equaliser in bridging socio-economic gaps.

For Sooraj Vasudevan, Founder and CEO of Calculus Group, this partnership goes beyond business. "This is more than an MoU. It is a movement. At Calculus, we believe rural India has immense potential, and our mission is to unlock it. AI and technology should not be a privilege—they should be the foundation for empowerment. Partnering with HRDS INDIA allows us to take a giant step toward transforming millions of lives," he said.

He emphasised that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047, which aims to make India a developed and technology-driven global power. "This is about creating an inclusive and sustainable future. We are building the India of tomorrow," Vasudevan added.

As India moves forward, such projects will be crucial in boosting digital literacy, developing smart rural infrastructure, and driving economic growth. By integrating AI, IoT, and data-driven insights into social programs, Calculus Group is ensuring that the next wave of India's economic growth is inclusive and technology-led.

According to the statement, this initiative marks the largest AI deployment for rural development, positioning Calculus Group as a leader in tech-driven social impact. The Calculus-HRDS INDIA partnership is not just about innovation—it's about building a future where rural India becomes a global case study for AI-led development.
