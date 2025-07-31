India is a cost sensitive market but consumers are also willing to pay for better experiences. Riding on the back of accessibility, the automotive solutions can be a strong vertical for Qualcomm's growth in the region

Globally, for the third quarter of FY25, ending June 29, 2025, Qualcomm's profit rose 25 percent on new automotive and IoT segment growth. With an eye on smart and safe mobility, Qualcomm launched its advanced technologies in transforming India's transportation landscape. Can it mirror the same growth story in India through its auto solutions? "Our roadmap for automotive is going from car to Cloud and we are driving connectivity across the right platforms. We're providing the entire portfolio of our product for the Indian OEMs. We are focused on delivering premium experiences. Premium doesn't necessarily mean high pricing and we will bring the experience at the low end, just like we did with 5G," said Savi Soin senior vice president & president, Qualcomm India.

India is a cost sensitive market but consumers are also willing to pay for better experiences. Riding on the back of accessibility, the automotive solutions can be a strong vertical for Qualcomm's growth in the region. Commenting about the revenue targets in India through the automotive solution, Soin said, "I cannot give a number but it's going to be significantly huge."

"Another quarter of strong growth in automotive and IoT revenues further validates our diversification strategy and confidence in achieving our long-term revenue targets," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

With its automotive platforms now powering over 350 million vehicles worldwide, Qualcomm Technologies chipset includes software for telematics, cockpit, ADAS, two-wheelers, and connected services. Not only cars, the solutions for India's two-wheeler segment are undergoing a rapid transformation through innovative collaborations and smart technology integration. Qualcomm is driving this change through its Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. Collaborations are set to revolutionize the riding experience in India with features like real-time connectivity, enhanced safety, and intelligent dashboards. "

"Together, we are working to deliver affordable telematics and advanced infotainment systems aimed to bring benefits to our customers. We hope that they continue expanding their footprint in India and leveraging the talent of Indian engineers," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Qualcomm is uniquely positioned to drive through extensive scale, capability and dedicated automotive engineering efforts in India. "The Generative AI in cars has some interesting use cases and hopefully the OEMs have been able to pick up on some of those," Soin added.

Nitin Gadkari, minister of Road Transport and Highways of India said that he is optimistic about the new technological innovation in the automotive landscape and is confident about India moving forward in the sector.