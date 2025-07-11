With Apple reportedly gearing up to launch a foldable smartphone next year, and Chinese OEMs already at its heels, Samsung has taken on the challenge

Recently, Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones, comprising the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Flip7 and Galaxy Flip7 FE: Thinner and lighter. It redesigned the ZFold7 ground up solving the major pain points for the current and prospective Samsung fold users. Changing key dimensions signifies Samsung can deliver a step change hardware design to compete head-on with Chinese OEMs that have released increasingly thin book-type foldables all under 9 mm when folded. And with Galaxy ZFlip7 & Flip7 FE, Samsung extended the line to under $1000, making it an accessible experience.

"Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor," said TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. "By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we've created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world," Roh added.

With Apple reportedly gearing up to launch a foldable smartphone next year, and Chinese OEMs already at its heels, Samsung has taken on the challenge. "Samsung has closed the gap with thinner foldables which is a big step change in design. All in all, upgraded the Z series with AI features, making it highly vying in global markets with less competion in foldables outside China, with a slight price bump," said Neil Shah, co-founder, CounterPoint Research.

According to Counterpoint's latest Global Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast, Q1 2025, Samsung's foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow 27 percent YoY in Q3 2025, driven by a more diversified portfolio that includes the new lower-end Flip7 FE model. The Galaxy Z Fold7 has launched with significant hardware improvements – it is thinner and lighter than its predecessors, while the main camera system has been upgraded with a 200MP lens. Samsung is expanding its foldable portfolio with the Flip7 FE to address a new buyer segment. The standard Flip7 features a larger external screen, covering the front of the device. AI is an increasingly prominent part of the foldable user experience, highlighting productivity and personalization features.

"In addition to significant hardware improvements, such as a thinner and lighter design, a higher-resolution camera on the Fold and a bigger cover screen display on the Flip, Samsung also introduced the Flip7 FE line of foldables to target a broader segment of customers. With the FE, Samsung is positioning itself to counter Motorola's momentum in clamshell foldables," said Gerrit Schneemann, analyst, Counterpoint Research.

Worldwide smartphone market grew 0.4 percent in Q1 2025, amid on-going US-China trade tension, according to IDC. Globally, last quarter saw growth among top smartphone vendors, particularly the Chinese vendors in the home market, bolstered by the subsidies from the Chinese government launched last year, but extended to smartphones in January 2025. Samsung regained its market leadership, driven by the continuous success of its Galaxy S25 premium device and the Galaxy A series in the mid-range, particularly the latest Galaxy A36 and A56, offering AI at more affordable prices. Apple had the best Q1 ever in terms of units shipped. Its performance in China declined, as Apple's Pro models were exempt from the Chinese government subsidy program.