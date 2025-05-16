This strategic move marks Capillary's fourth acquisition in the loyalty space since 2021 and further cements its expansion in North America.

AI-powered loyalty management platform Capillary Technologies has announced the acquisition of Canada-based Kognitiv, an omnichannel loyalty solutions provider. This strategic move marks Capillary's fourth acquisition in the loyalty space since 2021 and further cements its expansion in North America.

The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Capillary's capabilities in data-driven personalisation and customer lifecycle management, leveraging Kognitiv's strength in omnichannel engagement.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in Capillary's journey to change how brands build meaningful customer relationships," said Aneesh Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. "Kognitiv's expertise in omnichannel loyalty solutions and their presence in North America complements our global expansion strategy. Together, we aim to deliver innovative and effective loyalty solutions that create genuine value for both brands and their customers."

Kognitiv brings with it a client base of over 30 enterprise brands, including PetSmart, Hallmark, Kirkland's, Curaleaf, and global hotel chains, enhancing Capillary's reach across the US, ANZ, Southeast Asia, and the UAE.

"We've been strategically expanding our loyalty capabilities through targeted acquisitions since 2021," said Jim Sturm, President of North America at Capillary Technologies. "With Persuade, Brierley+Partners, and Tenerity's Digital Connect Assets already under our umbrella, the addition of Kognitiv enhances our technological capabilities and expands our global reach."

Capillary, which serves more than 100 brands globally — including over 15 Fortune 500 companies — was recently featured in the Forrester Wave Loyalty Solutions Report. Founded in 2012, the Singapore-headquartered company has a strong presence across the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with a clientele that includes Tata Group, PUMA, Shell, and Domino's.