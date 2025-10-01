The company, which filed its draft papers in June, plans to deploy the proceeds to strengthen its cloud infrastructure and expand research and development capabilities.

Bengaluru-based Capillary Technologies has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering.

The software-as-a-service provider's IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth INR 430 crore along with an offer for sale of 1.83 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Around INR 120 crore has been earmarked for cloud infrastructure while INR 151.5 crore will be directed towards research, design, and product development. Another INR 10.3 crore will be used to purchase computer systems.

Capillary also intends to explore potential acquisitions to fuel growth and allocate funds for broader corporate requirements.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported a 14 percent year-on-year increase in operating revenue, rising to INR 598 crore in FY25 from INR 525 crore in FY24.

It also achieved a net profit of INR 13.3 crore in FY25, marking a turnaround from a loss of INR 59.4 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Founded in 2008 by Aneesh Reddy, Capillary Technologies provides solutions in customer relationship management, loyalty programs, and brand engagement across several markets, including India.

The firm's largest shareholder is Capillary Technologies International Pte Ltd, which holds 65.47 percent. Other investors include Ronal Holdings with 7.53 percent, Avataar Ventures with 5.51 percent, Trudy Holdings with 4.49 percent, and Filter Capital India with 3.66 percent.