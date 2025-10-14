Capital India Home Loans Now Rebranded as People Home Finance Limited The rebranding comes after it announced a USD 170 million investment in August, led by Lightspeed, Premji Invest, and Gaja Capital, to accelerate the company's expansion across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(L-R) Saravanan Nattanmai (Premji Invest); Anuvrat Jain (Lightspeed); Anil Kothuri (People Home Finance); Gopal Jain (Gaja Capital); Satrajit Bhattacharya (People Home Finance).

Capital India Home Loans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Weaver Services, has announced its rebranding to People Home Finance. The company said that the rebranding affirms its mission to build an inclusive and technology-led housing finance company for India's vast informal and self-employed segment.

The rebranding comes after it announced a USD 170 million investment in August, led by Lightspeed, Premji Invest, and Gaja Capital, to accelerate the company's expansion across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. People Home Finance said that it will continue to invest in branches, people, proprietary technology, and risk systems designed to make home ownership a reality for underserved Indians.

The company unveiled its new identity at a brand launch in Mumbai, featuring Sanjay Shukla and Keki Mistry, who addressed employees.

"Our new name says exactly what we stand for – a housing finance company built for the people of India. By combining decades of domain expertise with modern AI and data platforms, we aim to widen access to affordable credit while elevating trust, speed, and transparency," said Satrajit Bhattacharya, Founder-Vice Chairman, People Home Finance.

"People Home Finance aspires to make its mark in the rapidly growing housing finance market by deploying technology mindfully. This should help us provide a superior customer experience, achieve higher sales productivity, and superior risk outcomes," said Anil Kothuri, MD and CEO, People Home Finance.

"The new brand name (People Home Finance), and the visual identity expresses the company's belief that home ownership is fundamental to dignity and prosperity", Anil added.
