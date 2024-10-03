Karman Drones specialises in indigenous drones for defense and civil sectors, including the Pratham series, Tethered Drones, and Long Endurance VTOL. It's also developing Kamikaze drones with VTOL and recovery features.

Capital IQ, a boutique investment consultancy firm, announced its acquisition of Karman Drones, a pioneering drone design company, at a valuation of INR 75 crore.

This acquisition signals Capital IQ's strategic entry into the rapidly growing drone sector, aligning with its vision to invest in sustainable and innovative technologies.

Karman Drones is known for its indigenous drone designs tailored for defense and civil purposes. Its portfolio includes the Pratham series for the civil and defense sectors, Tethered Drones for continuous monitoring, and Long Endurance VTOL Fixed Wing Drones. The company is also working on Kamikaze drones with VTOL and recovery capabilities, a cutting-edge development in the drone industry.

"Capital IQ's acquisition will accelerate Karman Drones' mission to revolutionise the drone industry," said Pavan Shetty, Co-founder of Karman Drones. "With their expertise and resources, we will further enhance our product offerings and our focus on innovation and indigenous designs will continue to drive our success."

Karman Drones claims to have built strong partnerships within the government defense sector and is aggressively pursuing export opportunities, with future expansion plans that include entering the space industry.

Rajat Goyal, Founding Partner of Capital IQ, said, "This strategic acquisition embodies our commitment to empowering innovative entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable growth in the drone industry. Together, we will unlock new frontiers in defense, surveillance, and beyond, cementing India's position as a global leader in drone technology."

With Capital IQ's backing, Karman Drones plans to expand its product offerings and strengthen its foothold in both domestic and international markets. The company will focus on export-led growth, aiming to develop innovative drone solutions for civilian applications such as disaster management, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure development.