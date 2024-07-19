The fund is designed for sophisticated investors seeking exposure to a diversified, quantitatively managed equity portfolio with active risk management.

Investment manager Capitalmind Financial Services announced plans to raise INR 500 crore for its maiden alternate investment fund (AIF) over the next year.

The company has been in the portfolio management services space and currently, managing assets worth INR 2,200 crore, its founder and chief executive officer Deepak Shenoy said.

The firm received SEBI approval last year for its category 3 AIF, named "Capitalmind Select India One."

According to Shenoy, the minimum investment for this fund is set at INR 1 crore, targeting sophisticated investors.

The fund offers a diversified, quantitatively managed equity portfolio with active risk management. It will invest in 20-40 stocks.

