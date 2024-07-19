Get All Access for $5/mo

Capitalmind Announces INR 500 Cr Fundraising Plan for New AIF The fund is designed for sophisticated investors seeking exposure to a diversified, quantitatively managed equity portfolio with active risk management.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Capitalmind’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepak Shenoy

Investment manager Capitalmind Financial Services announced plans to raise INR 500 crore for its maiden alternate investment fund (AIF) over the next year.

The company has been in the portfolio management services space and currently, managing assets worth INR 2,200 crore, its founder and chief executive officer Deepak Shenoy said.

The firm received SEBI approval last year for its category 3 AIF, named "Capitalmind Select India One."

According to Shenoy, the minimum investment for this fund is set at INR 1 crore, targeting sophisticated investors.

The fund offers a diversified, quantitatively managed equity portfolio with active risk management. It will invest in 20-40 stocks.

Capitalmind Financial Services' new fund combines factors like momentum, low volatility, and quality into a diversified, quantitatively managed equity portfolio. It aims to provide long-term wealth appreciation with active risk management, offering a robust investment vehicle for strategic growth.
