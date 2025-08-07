Capitalmind Receives Strategic Investment from Rainmatter Following Mutual Fund Launch The investment, part of a Series-A round, comes on the heels of Capitalmind's entry into the mutual fund space through its newly launched Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director and CEO of Capitalmind Asset Management

Capitalmind Financial Services Private Limited has secured its first institutional funding with an investment from Rainmatter, the fintech initiative of Zerodha Broking Limited. The investment, part of a Series-A round, comes on the heels of Capitalmind's entry into the mutual fund space through its newly launched Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

The announcement coincides with the reopening of the Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund for subscriptions on August 6. The fund's recent New Fund Offer (NFO) raised INR 45 crore, with an impressive 75 percent of the inflow coming through direct plans. Nearly half of these direct investments were made via Zerodha's Coin platform, underlining the alignment between the two companies.

The remaining 25 percent of assets were invested through regular plans, showing early acceptance by the distribution community. This marks a shift for Capitalmind, whose Portfolio Management Services (PMS) business previously saw limited distributor participation. The firm's flat-fee brokerage structure for mutual funds has been well-received by advisors and distributors alike.

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter, said, "We want to back innovative companies that share our mission of helping Indians do better with their money. My conversations with Deepak about finance and technology started back in 2009, and I've always been impressed by Capitalmind's data-driven, transparent approach." He added that the investment is purely financial, with no board seat and a capped stake at 10 percent in accordance with SEBI norms.

Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director and CEO of Capitalmind Asset Management, expressed, "Nithin's early work sparked my interest in quantitative trading. Having Rainmatter invest in our vision validates our evolution from a blog to a full-stack asset manager. The capital will help us address a gap left by the slow growth of the fee-only advisory ecosystem by offering simple, solution-oriented products to retail investors."

Capitalmind plans to drive growth through two distinct business arms. The mutual fund division will aim to scale accessible investment products for retail investors, while the PMS arm will focus on high-net-worth clients with curated mutual fund portfolios offering tax-efficient asset allocation. Capitalmind currently manages over INR 450 crore in such portfolios.

While its PMS business accounts for just 0.5 percent of industry assets, the company sees greater promise in the mutual fund sector. Shenoy believes capturing even a small share of the projected INR 200 lakh crore mutual fund market in seven years could result in a transformative INR 1 lakh crore in AUM.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Nasscom Selects 37 Startups for Third Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round

This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

MapmyIndia Invests INR 25 Cr in Zepto at USD 6.1 Bn Valuation

The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff