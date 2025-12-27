CarDekho Group Invests USD 10 Mn in Edtech Arm CollegeDekho The fresh capital will support CollegeDekho's expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and scale its 'CollegeDekho Assured' programme, as CarDekho Group deepens its classified-led digital ecosystem

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO, CarDekho

CarDekho Group has invested USD 10 million in edtech platform CollegeDekho, reinforcing its strategy of building large-scale, classified-led digital marketplaces beyond its core automobile business. The latest capital infusion signals a renewed commitment to CollegeDekho, which operates as part of CarDekho Group's broader ecosystem focused on access, discovery and informed decision-making at scale.

With the fresh funding, CollegeDekho plans to deepen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and further scale its 'CollegeDekho Assured' programme. The initiative connects students with industry-aligned degree courses offered by partner universities, addressing both admissions guidance and employability outcomes. The platform currently works with more than 2,000 colleges and universities across India.

The company said CollegeDekho recorded nearly 170 million sessions over the past year and supported more than 4 million students with admissions-related guidance. These metrics underline the platform's growing role in India's higher education discovery and counselling landscape, particularly among students navigating an increasingly complex set of academic options.

Amit Jain, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho Group, said the investment is aligned with the group's long-term strategy of creating digital platforms that operate at scale while improving access and transparency. He added that CollegeDekho plays an important role in strengthening education pathways and employability outcomes, especially as India works towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.

Ruchir Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CollegeDekho, said the funding would support the company's next phase of growth following its achievement of profitability. He noted that the capital would be used to accelerate geographic expansion, strengthen technology-led student support systems and enable closer collaboration with educational institutions to address employability gaps.

The investment further positions CollegeDekho as a key pillar within CarDekho Group's diversified classifieds portfolio, as the group continues to replicate its marketplace-led model across new consumer categories.
