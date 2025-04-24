The move aims to create a stronger, community-driven ecosystem to help users make smarter decisions when buying, selling, or owning vehicles.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Auto-tech platform CARS24 has announced the acquisition of Team-BHP, a well-known automotive content and discussion forum. The move aims to create a stronger, community-driven ecosystem to help users make smarter decisions when buying, selling, or owning vehicles.

Founded in 2004, Team-BHP has remained independent and unfunded, earning a loyal following due to its focus on honest, transparent discussions. Despite the decline in popularity of online forums, Team-BHP has continued to thrive, offering detailed user reviews and engaging automotive conversations.

Gurugram-based CARS24, valued at USD 3.23 billion as of February 2022, sees this partnership as an opportunity to bring new features, improve user experience, and strengthen platform capabilities by leveraging Team-BHP's engaged community.

"The automotive industry in India has evolved, but conversations around it haven't. Forums that were once the heartbeat of community-driven advice have either faded away or become echo chambers of paid content. Team-BHP didn't. It doubled down on truth, transparency and tenacity," said Vikram Chopra, CEO of CARS24, in a blogpost.

Chopra added that this move signals the company betting on users over influences, stressing on the role forums play to building trust that are not transactional alone.

"To Rush Parekh and everyone who's contributed to this community: You've done something exceptional, you've built a brand people don't just follow, they defend. That kind of trust is priceless. And our job now is to protect it together, not disrupt it. This is one of the most values-aligned partnerships we've ever made. And we believe it's a small but meaningful step toward a more trustworthy auto ecosystem in India," Chopra added.

With this acquisition, CARS24 hopes to create a more trustworthy, user-first approach to the automotive journey, bringing back the power of genuine peer-to-peer advice in India's growing auto sector.