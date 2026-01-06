CARS24 Acquires Vehicle Information Platform CarInfo As part of the deal, CarInfo and its companion app BikeInfo will be brought into the CARS24 ecosystem. However, both applications will continue to function as standalone products and will retain their existing teams.

Used-car marketplace CARS24 announced that it has acquired vehicle information and management platform CarInfo, marking its second acquisition in less than a year.

Earlier, the Gurugram-based company had taken over automotive community platform Team-BHP as part of its expansion efforts.

As part of the deal, CarInfo and its companion app BikeInfo will be brought into the CARS24 ecosystem. However, both applications will continue to function as standalone products and will retain their existing teams.

CarInfo is known for providing vehicle-related information such as registration details, insurance and pollution certificate validity, FASTag status, traffic challans, and other compliance-related data. These areas often pose challenges for vehicle owners because information is spread across multiple systems.

Commenting on the acquisition, CARS24 founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said that many vehicle ownership problems stem from routine lapses, including expired documents or difficulty accessing records. He noted that CarInfo was created to simplify vehicle management for both cars and bikes by making key information easily accessible to users.

According to regulatory filings, CARS24 has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 95,000 equity shares of Velocitypedia Private Limited from CarInfo co-founder and chief executive Sahil Ajmani. It will also acquire 4,999 equity shares from Gurmail Singh, who heads engineering at CarInfo. The agreement is yet to be executed. Once completed, CarInfo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of CARS24.

Founded in 2016, CarInfo offers services related to buying and selling new and used vehicles. The platform also provides car insurance through partnerships with insurtech firms such as ACKO and Policybazaar, and offers instant personal loans of up to INR 5 lakh.

Through its app, users can view ownership details, insurance expiry dates, service history reports, and pending challans. In November 2025, the company began piloting a home bike booking and delivery service.

The acquisition reflects CARS24's broader strategy to move beyond vehicle transactions and address the full ownership lifecycle, including compliance and information management.
