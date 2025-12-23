Following the acquisition, the founders and team members of Bytes will join Cautio's research and development team.

Bengaluru-based visual telematics startup Cautio has acquired Bytes, an AI powered 2 wheeler safety technology startup backed by Nikhil Kamath's WTFund.

The acquisition brings together two companies working on road safety and mobility intelligence, with a shared focus on improving protection for India's large population of daily 2 wheeler riders.

Bytes was founded to build AI based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for 2 wheelers. The startup has focused on improving rider safety through computer vision led solutions and real time alerts that help identify risks on Indian roads. It gained early visibility after receiving non dilutive funding support from WTFund, which backs early stage founders.

Building safety systems for 2 wheelers requires a different engineering approach compared to cars and other enclosed vehicles. Challenges include the lack of cabin space, fixed mounting options, and reliable power sources. These constraints are combined with unpredictable rider behaviour, chaotic and dense traffic, and fast changing road conditions. Riders are also far more vulnerable than drivers in enclosed vehicles, which raises the stakes for reliability and accuracy. Bytes addressed these challenges by developing a proprietary vision based AI powered safety system with real time risk detection and edge level optimisation.

Cautio currently provides safety intelligence for autos, cabs, buses, logistics fleets, and enterprise mobility. Its platform analyses millions of video kilometres using a 24x7 command centre and offers real time visibility across more than 50 cities. Fleet operators use the system to prevent incidents, intervene faster, and gain deeper insights into driver behaviour and road conditions.

Following the acquisition, the founders and team members of Bytes will join Cautio's research and development team. They will contribute to building a new generation of intelligence designed specifically for the 2 wheeler ecosystem.

Cautio plans to increase its investment in this category by expanding research, dedicating long term engineering resources, and committing capital to solutions aimed at making everyday riding safer. Areas of focus include rider visibility, real time risk detection, incident documentation, and human in the loop response systems suited to the speed and vulnerability of 2 wheeler movement in India.

Cautio (Covert Eye Technologies Pvt Ltd) was founded by Ankit Acharya and Pranjal Nadhani. The company builds AI powered, cloud connected dash camera infrastructure for commercial mobility and is backed by investors including Amal Parekh, Antler India, 8i Ventures, AU Small Finance Bank, and several strategic and operator angels from the mobility ecosystem.