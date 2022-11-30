CBREX Raises $3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

CBREX, a global B2B driven talent sourcing platform connecting enterprises and recruitment agencies has raised $3 million in pre-Series A funding round led by WaterBridge Ventures. The fund raised will be used to ramp up US go-to-market, fuel product development, and accelerate client and partner growth.

Company handout

"CBREX presents a unified B2B driven talent marketplace combined with resume screening technology that enables a company to hire any skill anywhere in the world in super quick time through a single license with CBREX. It further rationalizes global rates or cost per hire by creating a marketplace that is based on vendor expertise and not vendor location. Recruiting agencies get an opportunity to source for talent in any part of the world based on their areas of expertise which is independent of their location. The opportunity for cross border trade in the talent sourcing space makes the CBREX model unique and scalable to every corner of the globe," said Gautam Sinha, co-founder and CEO, CBREX.

CBREX's customers include enterprises in technology, healthcare and pharma with expansion into other tech-driven roles like robotics and financial services. With the platform processing more than 1,000 resumes a week with a shortlist ratio of 83 per cent. CBREX has also enabled hiring in 22 countries in super quick time, claimed by the company in a statement.

"CBREX serves as a home for talent teams by digitally transforming their work flows, equipping them with competitive intelligence and driving efficiency in hiring at scale. We are impressed with their early revenue growth in the India-US talent corridor and are excited to partner with CBREX. We are confident that the founding team's tenure and deep expertise in hiring sets them up well for success," said Anjali Sosale , partner at WaterBridge Ventures.

Established in early 2016 by Gautam Sinha, Sanjeev Punwani, Karunjay Anand and Divya Chethan, CBREX introduces a tech stack in the agency hiring process of an enterprise enabling them to widen their talent sourcing funnel. It also enables recruiting firms of all sizes to access validated open requisitions from enterprise hirers, based on their areas of expertise.