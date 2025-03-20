The convention was not just an event; it was a powerful platform for connection, collaboration, and celebration. With activities spanning from dynamic workshops to festive gatherings, the event was packed with opportunities for learning and networking

The International Franchise Association (IFA) holds a significant place in the history of franchising, celebrated for over 60 years as the oldest and largest organization representing this dynamic sector worldwide. This year, the IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas served as a vibrant gathering for industry leaders, franchisees, and innovators keen to explore the future of franchising.

The convention was not just an event; it was a powerful platform for connection, collaboration, and celebration. With activities spanning from dynamic workshops to festive gatherings, the event was packed with opportunities for learning and networking. Let's take a closer look at the action from Days 1 and 2, leading into a momentous Day 3.

A Festive Kickoff: Day 1

The convention commenced with a spirited atmosphere marked by the Big Game Watch Party and Buchal ter's Annual Poker Tournament. However, the heart of the event lay in the Opening General Sessions, where inspirational speeches and educa tional workshops came together.

Franchise leaders and experts took to the stage, sharing insights and experiences illuminating the current landscape of franchising. The gathering provided a unique oppor tunity to address critical topics such as innovation, economic shifts, and system growth—all while fostering a supportive environment for franchi see profitability.

Insights From Industry Leaders: Day 2

As the convention progressed, the Day 2 General Session emerged as a highlight, delivering powerful insights on driving system growth and enhancing franchisee profit ability. Esteemed industry leaders Liz Gehringer of Anywhere RE and Anand Gala of Gala Capital Partners contributed to discussions empha sizing that innovation and diversi f ication are key drivers of franchise success. Their insights stressed the importance of expanding service offerings and navigating economic challenges effectively.

Danny Hughes, President of the Americas for Hilton, delivered a high-impact keynote speech focused on leadership and resilience in the face of industry challenges. His compelling messages resonated with attendees, inspiring them to embrace innovation and ensure continued growth in their franchise endeavors.

Additionally, Day 2 saw the pre sentation of prestigious awards, in cluding the Ronald E. Harrison Diver sity Award awarded to Javier Solis, CFE, and the Bonny LeVine Award presented to Dawn Kane. These recognitions honored outstanding contributions to the franchise sector,celebrating individuals who have made notable impacts on the indus try's diversity and inclusivity.

A significant theme that emerged during this session was the collective ambition to pave the way for 2025 as the #YearofFranchising. Matthew Haller, IFA President and CEO, articu lated this vision, unveiling an exciting new brand and a strategic roadmap designed to drive franchising growth and innovation well into the future.

Embracing Technologycal Innovation: day 3

As the convention unfolded, Day 3 took center stage with a profound focus on technological innovation. Top franchise brands showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolu tionizing marketing and operations within the industry. Sessions dedi cated to field support, technology driven sales, and international expan sion strategies captivated attendees, ensuring they walked away with actionable ideas and insights.

Attendees gained a deeper under standing of critical financial concepts, such as cash flow management be yond EBITDA and the nuances of pri vate equity within franchising. These sessions were designed not only to inform but to equip franchise leaders with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. The Supplier Town Hall was an other highlight, serving as a raucous forum for discussion, where suppliers and franchisees could engage directly, share insights, and identify collab orative opportunities for growth.

As the day progressed, the energy only heightened with a festive event cele brating the first class of the Franchise Ascension Initiative, creating mo ments for celebration and recognition within the franchise community.

Thought Leadership and Immersive Workshops

Throughout the convention, thought leadership roundtables emerged as a significant focus, offering attend ees the rare opportunity to engage directly with franchising's top leaders in intimate sessions. These conver sations were filled with invaluable insights and progressive discussions that challenged traditional thinking and opened doors to new ideas. To wrap up the event, the IFA showcased a series of immersive workshops, delivering focused training on topics such as franchise relationships, digital marketing strategies, and crafting an effective AI strategy.

Highlighted speakers Greg Nathan, Nick Westergaard, and Scott Klososky delved deep into their areas of expertise, ensuring partici pants left armed with knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern franchising.

The State of Franchising: Economic Outlook

As part of the convention's agenda, IFA also released its highly antici pated 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook. Following a growth of 2.2% in 2024, the report projects an addi tional 2.4% growth for 2025, outpac ing the broader U.S. economy yet again.