Can you tell us about your professional journey prior to founding FTD Limited?



I hold a degree in Software Engineering, which provided the technical foundation for my early career. After graduation, I transitioned into the finance sector, where I spent eight years working in treasury, dealing, and risk management. During this time, I gained experience managing financial assets, ensuring liquidity, and mitigating financial risks. In 2011, I launched a currency and bullion exchange company. Building on the knowledge gained from that venture, I established FTD Limited in 2017, a brokerage firm focused on delivering tailored financial solutions to clients.



What inspired you to enter the finance industry?



My interest in the finance industry grew from a desire to work in a field that combines analytical problem-solving with global market dynamics. The complexities and challenges of financial markets provided the perfect environment to apply my skills while continuously learning and adapting. The opportunity to work on a global scale, influencing both individual clients and larger economies, motivated me to pursue a career in finance.

Were there any pivotal moments or experiences that significantly influenced your career path? Can you share the origin story of your company?



The ambition to establish an international company was a pivotal moment in my career. We opened our first office in China, marking the beginning of our global expansion. Since then, we have grown to seven offices across the world and currently employ over 200 professionals. This expansion has enabled us to better serve our diverse client base and strengthen our position within the finance industry.

What are the core services and products that FTD offers?



FTD delivers comprehensive financial solutions designed to enhance trading efficiency and profitability. Our platform provides access to a wide range of assets, including shares, FX, futures, indices, and cryptocurrencies. We offer a variety of services, such as multi-asset execution, tier 1 liquidity, FIX API integration, tailored solutions, risk management, and prime brokerage.



What are the key markets and industries FTD focuses on?



We focus on markets in the Asia and Middle East regions, supported by our local offices in China, Dubai, and Singapore. This strategic presence allows us to effectively cater to the diverse needs of clients in these dynamic markets.



What is FTD Limited's mission in the financial technology sector, and how does it plan to achieve it?



FTD Limited's technology-driven strategy is central to its business model. Financial technology is transforming the ways we trade, borrow, lend, save, and store value. As a result, the demand for software-based trading systems worldwide has surged over the past decade. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the use of electronic trading platforms by small investors. Our mission is to establish FTD as a reliable financial services provider through innovative financial technology in our targeted markets. In line with our forward-thinking, technology-centric approach, we have carefully selected and recruited top market professionals to enhance our capabilities. By leveraging the expertise of our team, we aim to develop optimal solutions for institutions and professional traders.

What are your company's long-term strategic goals?



Our goal is to position ourselves among the top five brokers in the global market. We possess the knowledge, experience, motivation, resources, and capabilities necessary to achieve this ambitious objective.

Can you share some of the biggest challenges FTD has faced and how you overcame them?



One of the biggest challenges FTD has encountered is maintaining an updated and secure network environment within our ecosystem. We continually strive to ensure that our systems adhere to international standards while integrating the latest technologies. To overcome this challenge, we have implemented robust security measures and regularly update our systems, allowing us to create a secure and resilient FTD ecosystem that meets the evolving demands of the market.

How does your company integrate technology to enhance its services?



We leverage advanced analytics and algorithms to drive innovation and benefit the industry. We utilize artificial intelligence internally to develop cutting-edge technology, enabling us to deliver the best possible solutions and enhance our services for our clients.

What role does innovation play in your business strategy?

Innovation is a cornerstone of our business strategy at FTD. For instance, we leverage AI technology to enhance our risk management processes, allowing us to analyze data more effectively and make informed decisions in real time. By fostering a culture of innovation, we aim to not only improve our internal operations but also to deliver superior solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and the industry as a whole.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I would describe my leadership style as visionary and collaborative. I consider myself an "idea catcher," focused on inspiring my team by clearly articulating our vision and strategic goals. I believe in fostering an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive, encouraging team members to share their ideas and insights. By aligning our collective efforts with a shared vision, I guide my team in achieving our objectives while supporting their professional growth and development. This approach not only drives results but also cultivates a strong sense of unity and purpose within the team.

How do you ensure that your team aligns with the company's mission and values?



We strive to ensure that our vision is communicated clearly at all levels of the organization, from C-suite executives to entry-level employees. Every team member is educated about the company's mission and values, as I believe this is essential for fostering alignment and collaboration. I truly believe that if the vision and values are not embraced by everyone, the company loses its effectiveness and its ability to reach its goals.

What are some key differentiators that set FTD apart from competitors in terms of client service?



FTD distinguishes itself through a fully integrated software system that streamlines management across all departments, including finance, treasury, dealing, compliance, marketing, sales, and support. Our automated system ensures a seamless connection between clients and support teams, allowing for efficient communication and rapid response times. This close integration fosters collaboration and enables us to provide exceptional client service, ensuring that our clients receive timely and effective support tailored to their needs.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs in the finance industry?



Don't be afraid to take the risks associated with starting your own business. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and be prepared to learn from both your successes and setbacks. Trust in your capabilities and be persistent; the journey may be tough, but it can also be incredibly rewarding.



About FTD Limited

FTD Limited, authorized and licensed multi-asset brokerage firm established in 2017, offers a trading platform that provides access to various asset classes, including FX, equities, futures, indices, and crypto. Their technology emphasizes secure, rapid, and efficient execution, which enhances their core business through a team of knowledgeable and experienced professionals. FTD Limited caters to institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and professional clients, with a global presence in the Middle East and Asia.