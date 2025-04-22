Jindal confirmed the plant would generate over 2,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly. He emphasized the role of local communities in this transformation

JSW Energy has officially begun construction on its 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, West Bengal, marking its largest greenfield initiative to date. With an estimated investment of INR 16,000 crore, the project is set to reshape not only the energy landscape of eastern India but also catalyze industrial growth in the region.

This power plant, backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement with the West Bengal state electricity distribution company limited (WBSEDCL), will run on domestic coal allocated under the SHAKTI B (IV) policy. It reflects a push by JSW Energy to solidify its presence in the eastern market, a region traditionally underserved by large-scale private energy infrastructure.

"This is the largest greenfield plant of our Group and the biggest thermal power project by the private sector in the state of West Bengal," said Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, during the foundation stone laying ceremony. The event was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal, and JSW Cement and Paints MD Parth Jindal.

More than just a power facility, the Salboni site is at the center of a broader vision. Adjacent to the plant, the company is developing a massive 2,000-acre JSW Industrial Park, described by Jindal as a "model industrial park" featuring plug-and-play infrastructure and designed in line with modern urban planning principles. The park is aimed at attracting global manufacturers, particularly those seeking alternatives to China amid shifting global trade dynamics.

"Many Korean and Japanese industries that are in China and export to the US are looking for a new home. We are going to attract them; that is my main target," Jindal explained, hinting at industries ranging from electronics to home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

Jindal confirmed the plant would generate over 2,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly. He emphasized the role of local communities in this transformation, stating, "The land at Salboni belongs to the farmers of the area. You will benefit from the work that happens here – the next generation will also benefit."

The Salboni project was initially part of a 10 million tonne integrated steel and power complex envisioned during the Left Front regime under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Land was acquired in 2008, but political unrest and the subsequent deallocation of coal blocks stalled the steel plant's progress. As Jindal recounted, "Back in 2008 when the land was acquired by Buddhababu for us, it was in the middle of the Singur problem. And then Nandigram also happened. But everything went off well here."

Though the steel plant never materialized, JSW did establish a cement plant in Salboni in 2018, inaugurated by CM Banerjee. With the power plant now underway and the industrial park on the horizon, Salboni is poised for a long-awaited transformation.

JSW Energy plans to hit 14 GW of installed capacity by June 2025 and has already locked in over 30 GW. It also has a footprint in energy storage, with 16.3 GWh of projects in the pipeline, including a 12 GWh pumped hydro storage project, one of the largest in India. The company aims to scale up to 40 GWh of storage by 2030