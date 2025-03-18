Chai Kings Secures Series A Funding from AVT, Eyes Nationwide Growth The fresh funding will be used to expand, enhance its supply chain, improve customer engagement, boost operational efficiency, and innovate its offerings to meet evolving tea preferences in India.

Chennai-based chai retail chain Chai Kings has raised USD 3 million (INR 24 crore) in Series A funding from A.V. Thomas and Co. (AVT), a renowned packaged tea manufacturer.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate expansion, strengthen its supply chain, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiencies. The company also plans to innovate its product offerings to cater to the evolving preferences of tea lovers across India.

"We are thrilled to welcome A.V. Thomas and Co. as our investor and partner in this journey. Their deep-rooted expertise in the tea industry aligns perfectly with our vision of serving premium chai experiences at an affordable cost across India," said Jahabar Sadique, Co-founder and CEO of Chai Kings.

He added, "This funding will enable us to scale our operations, open new stores, and bring our unique chai experience to an even larger audience."

Chai Kings projects INR 48 crore in revenue for FY 2025 and aims to double its revenue in two years while maintaining positive EBITDA.

Founded in 2016, Chai Kings offers an extensive menu featuring classic masala and ginger chai, exotic saffron chai, Kashmiri Kahwa, herbal teas, iced teas, bubble tea, hot chocolates, and milkshakes.

With over 200 products priced between INR 30 and INR 400, the brand has expanded to 57 stores across Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

Ajit Thomas, Executive Chairman of AVT, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "Chai Kings has built a strong brand and loyal customer base. We see tremendous potential in their growth trajectory and are excited to be a part of their journey."

Founded in 1935, A.V. Thomas & Co. is a leading packaged tea manufacturer known for its AVT Premium and AVT Gold Cup brands, with a strong presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
